SWITCH: High-quality indie platformer out Monday

NEW MECHANICS

"I have never been so excited about a game launch before. The platforming genre rarely sees new mechanics that add to the gameplay," says the Bolverk Games CEO, Bo Bennekov.

New fun and satisfying combinations to steer your character are introduced in Glyph by the Danish indie studio. With a heavy focus on maneuverability, the game developers have successfully balanced the fine line between manageable introduction to the game while leaving a lot of room to grow your skills.

"A 3D platformer that sets new standards in the areas of freedom of movement and speed."

ntower.de

GAMEPLAY

Players control a round mechanical scarab that can protrude wings to glide short distances, jump, slam, and use its surroundings to alter velocity and direction.

Puzzling their way through scenic maps like vast open deserts and great ancient ruins, players make their own routes and collect what they need - if they have the skill. Quickly, players will learn enough to complete the levels, but it requires full control of all abilities to get to the perimeters and find all the secrets.

"There's a clear demand of the player to master the glyph. This is the red thread throughout the game, and a challenge constantly facing the player," says Lead Game Designer, Jesper Halfter.

"I have to point out the soundtrack: it's fantastic."

VulgarKnight

The experience is had on the backdrop of an impressive and original musical score made by the studio's in-house composer. He put together individual tracks for all of the title's 80+ levels.

Consider us for these angles if you'd like to do more than a review:

Betting big - how indie studios are always taking risks Breaking barriers - We do top-shelf VR games also Get in - how foreign studios penetrate the all-important US market

KEY-CODE: [email protected]

US eShop: http://bit.ly/Glyph-US

Assets + Press Page: https://www.playglyph.com/Press.php

YouTube Trailer (ESRB): http://bit.ly/GlyphTrailerUS

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/FCQj4C5

Facebook: /PlayGlyph

Twitter: /PlayGlyph

Home: www.bolverkgames.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428939/Bolverk_Glyph.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428940/Bolverk_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Mr. Rasmus Stouby

+4560690686

[email protected]

SOURCE Bolverk VR Games ApS

Related Links

https://www.bolverkgames.com

