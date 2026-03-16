Switch Integrates NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint into Switch's EVO AI Factories

Switch's Living Data Center (LDC) EVO transforms AI factories from human-managed infrastructure to an automated, intelligent system.

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch® announced today that they have integrated the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint into their EVO AI Factory™ architecture and LDC EVO™ operating system. LDC EVO, combined with NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD, delivers high-fidelity operations across Switch's deployed portfolio. LDC EVO's workflows, intelligence and modeling deliver live, physics-accurate visual representation of the EVO AI Factory.

Simulation to Reality: Switch’s EVO AI Factories shown through digital twin simulation using NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint (left) and real-world deployment (right).

Traditional data centers run on DCIM, or data center infrastructure management, where humans make decisions assisted by monitoring tools. AI factories operate at extreme density, creating operational complexity that exceeds what DCIM was designed to manage. LDC EVO replaces this model. LDC EVO presents the automation of every system in the facility in near real-time, maintaining an updated 3D digital twin of the complete AI factory, providing our people with unprecedented support and capabilities.

Every NVIDIA DGX deployment requires a facility engineered to its specifications. Switch's EVO AI Factory is that facility. Switch enables its customers to deploy NVIDIA accelerated computing on Dell PowerEdge servers at extreme density from day one. Switch helped deliver deployments of NVIDIA Grace Blackwell on Dell PowerEdge servers in EVO AI Factories. LDC EVO presented capabilities to allow its customers to validate these hardware configurations before physical deployments.

Leadership Perspectives

"LDC EVO is the operating system for Switch's EVO AI Factory, orchestrating the modular and configurable campus architecture that enables hybrid cooling and supports extreme AI densities," said Zia Syed, Chief Technology Officer of Switch. "It's built to operate every generation of NVIDIA reference design, including the Rubin DSX architecture. Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD for digital twins, we've layered in automation workflows and operational intelligence to unify deployments. LDC EVO presents dynamic operations of an AI Factory at scale."

"Gigawatt-scale AI factories require a shift toward autonomous, telemetry-driven infrastructure capable of orchestrating extreme power and cooling densities in real time," said Vladimir Troy, Vice President of AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. "The integration of the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint into the Switch LDC EVO operating system provides the high-fidelity simulation and operational intelligence necessary to optimize the deployment of next-generation NVIDIA AI infrastructure."

The Switch Ecosystem

We brought together the expertise of leading suppliers across the AI infrastructure ecosystem including NVIDIA, Dassault Systèmes, Cadence, ETAP, Schneider Electric, SUSE, Dell Technologies, Oxide Computer Company and Procore Technologies, Inc.

Within LDC EVO™, these collaborating technologies operate as integrated capabilities: thermal modeling, electrical simulation, reality capture, construction lifecycle management and facility telemetry are synchronized into a single presentational environment. The result is that teams can simulate, monitor and adjust operations—all within one interface that improves every operational cycle.

This will be showcased at NVIDIA GTC 2026, where Switch will feature its EVO AI Factory in the DSX AI Infrastructure Pavillion, Booth #91.

About Switch

Switch, founded in 2000 by CEO Rob Roy, stands at the forefront as the leading data center campus designer, builder and operator. As the AI, cloud and enterprise data center experts, Switch provides the most modular, scalable and sustainable data centers to the most discerning clients. The company offers a comprehensive, future-proof portfolio ranging from highly dense liquid cooled AI to hyperscale cloud and the industry's highest rated and most secure enterprise data centers. To learn more, visit www.switch.com and follow Switch on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‑looking statements, including statements about our future operations, plans, objectives, expectations, or performance. These statements are based on current assumptions, estimates, and projections and are not guarantees of future results. Forward‑looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond our control—that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties may include changes in market conditions, competitive pressures, operational challenges, economic factors, and other business risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements in light of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Switch

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