Switch Issues Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

"When I founded Switch, I intentionally incorporated the timeless principle of Karma into our culture – putting good energy into the world returns good energy back," said Switch Founder and CEO, Rob Roy. "This philosophy is deeply embedded in our business and operating strategy and how we treat our clients, employees and the communities where we operate. As the report demonstrates, Switch continues to prove and advance its ongoing commitment to these ideals."

Switch's 2020 ESG Report highlights include:

Environmental

100% renewably powered since 2016

0 - Scope 2 emissions since 2016

Carbon Intensity = 9.5 mtCO2e / million USD (Revenue)

Social

CIO, COO, CCO and CMO are women

40% ethnic diversity across total work force

Switch pays for 100% of medical insurance premiums for all employees and their families

Governance

38% of board is female (3 of 8)

75% of directors are independent

50% board diversity ratio

Board oversight of ESG

100% of the board committees are independent

Other highlights include, receiving EPA's ENERGY STAR® certification for 70% of its eligible buildings, remaining in the top 10 for corporate clean energy use in Solar Energy Industries Association's annual report, becoming a member of the United Nations Global Compact and the announcement of 555 MW of solar power and over 800 MWh of battery storage for Rob Roy's Gigawatt Nevada solar project.

A full copy of the report can be found here.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

