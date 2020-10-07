Switch Remains in the Top 10 for Corporate Clean Energy Use in Solar Energy Industries Association's Annual Report

The Solar Means Business Report is produced annually by SEIA and follows solar adoption by businesses across the U.S., ranging from some of the country's largest and most recognizable brands to small businesses in all 50 states. SEIA is the national trade association for the U.S. solar industry and embodies the innovation and entrepreneurship that defines solar energy.

"It is an honor to again be named as one of the Top 10 industry-leading, global technology companies and the only colocation data center technology ecosystem in the world on the Solar Energy Industries Association's Solar Means Business list," said Switch EVP of Strategy Adam Kramer. "This acknowledgement affirms and further cements Switch's position as a leader in sustainability, which tremendously benefits our customers, the communities where we operate and our planet."

Switch's data centers have been powered by 100 percent clean energy since January 2016, and use new, local resources for its renewable energy needs. Switch is currently purchasing nearly 587 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 100 percent of the organization's electricity use.

"The world's most recognizable brands are walking the walk when it comes to their clean energy commitments," said Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO of SEIA. "Businesses are choosing solar energy because it can significantly curb their energy costs and add predictability during these uncertain times. We expect that the corporate sector will make greater investment in solar as businesses make and follow through on clean energy commitments to address the climate crisis."

Switch continues to lead the challenge to expand solar by recently breaking ground on critical projects like Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy's Gigawatt Nevada solar energy and battery storage vision. Switch has embarked on the development of one of the largest solar footprint and battery storage projects in the technology industry.

