Switch Signs Anchor Tenant at The Keep Campus in Atlanta and Breaks Ground on Next Two Buildings

Initially planned for this past April, Switch's formal grand opening at the Keep Campus was put on hold due to COVID-19 protocols. However, fueled by robust client demand Switch held the virtual event to celebrate the successful opening and accelerated expansion in Atlanta.

The anchor tenant's deployment will utilize the majority of the second sector at the ATLANTA 1 facility, contributing contractual annualized revenue of over $6 million, excluding expansion options and usage-based charges for power and telecommunications.

"The demand for enterprise class exascale infrastructure in the Southeastern U.S. technology market validates our strategic decision to locate our newest PRIME campus in Atlanta," said Switch CEO, Founder and Chairman Rob Roy. "Accelerating development reflects the strong customer need for our differentiated Tier 5® Platinum product offering."

When the second building comes online in 2022, it will add 50 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, with the next building expected to open the following year, adding another 35 MW of capacity.

"Until we announced our entrance into the market, a Tier 5®, 100 percent renewably powered data center product did not exist in the Southeast," said Switch EVP of Strategy Adam Kramer. "By locating in the tax competitive environment like Georgia, Switch is clearly growing technology infrastructure capability in the region."

At full build-out, the Keep Campus footprint will span more than 1.3 million square feet, with an expected overall investment of $2.5 billion in Georgia including Switch's owned infrastructure in addition to customer expenditures on hardware and other computing resources. The Keep Campus is the fourth Switch PRIME campus in the United States. Switch's other PRIME campus locations are in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As part of its long-standing commitment to be a leader in sustainability, Switch is also working with Georgia Power to ensure the Keep Campus uses 100 percent green energy from new, local and renewable energy resources.

