Switch to Present at Investor Conferences

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. PT .

J.P. Morgan 46th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. ET .

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems. Visit switch.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Irmina Blaszczyk

The Blueshirt Group for Switch

investorrelations@switch.com

(702) 479-3993

