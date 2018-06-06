Switch to Present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Switch, Inc.

16:15 ET

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) today announced that management will present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 12:00 PM C.T.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems.

The Switch PRIMES located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's highest-rated hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. The Switch PRIMES are located in the most cost-effective area of each North American zone based on power, connectivity, taxes, cost of living and lower risk of natural disasters. Visit switch.com for more information.

­Investor Contact: 
Irmina Blaszczyk
The Blueshirt Group for Switch
investorrelations@switch.com 
(702) 479-3993

 

