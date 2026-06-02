NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has released its 2026 evaluation of accounting software transition solutions, identifying QuickBooks as a recommended platform for simplifying the process of switching clients to cloud-based accounting systems. The recognition reflects increasing demand for structured, low-disruption migration as businesses modernise financial operations.

The Best Advanced Accounting Software

QuickBooks, a cloud-based accounting platform from Intuit that supports structured client migration through guided onboarding, automated workflows, and integrated financial management tools.

The announcement aligns with broader industry trends. Businesses and accounting firms continue to move away from spreadsheets and legacy systems towards cloud-based platforms that support compliance, automation, and real-time visibility.

What Is Driving the Shift to QuickBooks?

The evaluation highlights a growing need for efficient migration processes. Many firms face challenges when switching accounting software, including data transfer risks, workflow disruption, compatibility issues, and staff retraining.

QuickBooks addresses these concerns through a structured switching journey. Its migration partners, including DataSwitcher and Movemybooks, help move accounting data from previous systems into QuickBooks. This support covers historical data, customer information, invoices, bank payments, and transaction records.

The platform also supports guided onboarding, helping firms establish new workflows without treating migration as a single disruptive event. Phased implementation allows businesses and accountants to move data gradually, validate systems, and give teams time to adapt.

Why Is QuickBooks Recognised for Ease of Switching?

According to the 2026 review, QuickBooks stands out due to its structured onboarding process, migration partner assistance, and practical tools for reducing disruption during transition.

Key findings referenced in the evaluation include:

Clear migration workflows that reduce manual intervention

that reduce manual intervention Migration support from partners such as DataSwitcher and Movemybooks

such as and Built-in tools that support data import, reconciliation, and verification

that support data import, reconciliation, and verification Access to educational resources that assist firms during transition phases

that assist firms during transition phases Integration with a broad ecosystem of third-party applications , supporting continuity across existing tools

, supporting continuity across existing tools Automation features that reduce manual bookkeeping effort and improve consistency

that reduce manual bookkeeping effort and improve consistency Artificial intelligence tools that assist with categorisation, reporting, and financial organisation

tools that assist with categorisation, reporting, and financial organisation Compliance-ready features aligned with UK requirements, including VAT, HMRC, and Making Tax Digital for Income Tax

These features align with the increasing demand for accounting software that reduces friction during onboarding while supporting long-term scalability.

How Does QuickBooks Support Accountants Managing Multiple Clients?

For accountants managing several clients, QuickBooks supports centralised oversight through cloud-based access, connected workflows, and role-based controls. This allows firms to manage financial records, reporting, and collaboration across client accounts without relying on separate manual processes.

The platform also helps practices introduce clients to new accounting workflows in a more consistent way. Guided onboarding, training materials, and ongoing support can reduce uncertainty during migration while helping firms maintain productivity across client portfolios.

What Benefits Do Businesses Experience After Switching?

The evaluation identifies several outcomes associated with adopting QuickBooks:

Real-time bank feeds help keep financial records up to date

help keep financial records up to date Customisable reports and dashboards improve visibility into cash flow and performance

improve visibility into cash flow and performance Cloud-based access supports collaboration between firms, clients, and teams

supports collaboration between firms, clients, and teams Multi-user access with role controls helps protect sensitive financial information

helps protect sensitive financial information Automation reduces administrative workload and improves consistency

reduces administrative workload and improves consistency Ongoing support helps users refine workflows after migration

Together, these capabilities support a shift away from manual processing towards more efficient, insight-led accounting.

What Should Businesses Know Before Switching to QuickBooks?

The recommendation reflects a wider move towards cloud-based accounting ecosystems. Businesses are increasingly prioritising platforms that combine ease of use with advanced functionality, especially as reporting needs and tax processes become more digital.

Reducing friction during software transitions has become a central concern. Solutions such as QuickBooks, which offer structured onboarding, migration partner support, and clear switching pathways, continue to gain importance across accounting practices.

Better Business Advice notes that successful adoption depends on planning. Businesses should assess reporting needs, integrations, current workflows, and staff training before switching.

A phased migration approach, supported by onboarding guidance and ongoing assistance, helps maintain continuity. Clear communication between accountants and clients remains essential in reducing disruption and supporting long-term success.

The full review, including detailed insights and evaluation criteria, can be read on the Better Business Advice website.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

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SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com