Switch to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Monday, May 14, 2018. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.
- Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing (800) 289-0438, using conference code 8957195.
- International parties can access the call by dialing (323) 794-2423, using conference code 8957195.
The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/ for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, May 21, 2018. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call (888) 203-1112 and enter conference code 8957195. International parties should call (719) 457-0820 and enter conference code 8957195.
ABOUT Switch
POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®
Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems. Visit switch.com for more information.
