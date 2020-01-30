Switch to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States can access the call toll free by dialing 888-317-6016.

can access the call toll free by dialing 888-317-6016. Parties in Canada can access the call toll free by dialing 855-669-9657.

International parties can access the call by dialing 412-317-6016.

Request to be joined into the Switch Inc. conference call.

The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/ for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 5, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States should call 877-344-7529, parties in Canada should call 855-669-9658, and International parties should call 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10139004.

ABOUT Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada; is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES®, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe-Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information.

­Investor Contact:

Matthew Heinz, CFA

investorrelations@switch.com

(702) 479-3993

SOURCE Switch, Inc.

Related Links

www.switch.com

