Switch to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing 800-367-2403, using conference code 5303783.

International parties can access the call by dialing 334-777-6978, using conference code 5303783.

The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/ for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call 888-203-1112 and enter conference code 5303783. International parties should call 719-457-0820 and enter conference code 5303783.

ABOUT Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES™, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe-Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia, are the world's highest-rated hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Heinz, CFA

investorrelations@switch.com

(702) 479-3993

