Switcharoo™ Mobile App Helps Patrons of Restaurants Switch Places in Line

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile app company Switcharoo has launched in the Apple App Store and is excited to begin helping people take charge of their time at restaurants that have long waits.

Switcharoo is a patented peer-to-peer mobile app that allows a person with a long wait time to switch places in line with those whose wait time is shorter. It's all done through a bidding process while at the restaurant. Founder Ryan Parks says, "People spend 37 billion hours a year waiting in some kind of line. Waiting for a seat at a restaurant shouldn't be a painful process."

The app seeks to make restaurant patrons' wait time a better experience. "When waiting at a restaurant, there are varying degrees of seating demand by patrons. Switcharoo optimizes a patron's wait time by allowing them to bid directly with one another for places in the line queue," says Parks. As an example, Parks illustrates that the demand for a family of four is likely greater than a group of two couples that are meeting for a night out. He explains, "In this example, the family of four can bid to switch places in line with the two couples. If the bid is accepted, the family gets seated quicker and the group of two couples gets cash. This transaction actually optimizes the restaurant's seating demand and leads to a happier experience for all parties."

Parks also says that the company is looking for great restaurant partnerships to help launch the app. The app works outside of the restaurant's point-of-sale system and requires no interaction from restaurant employees. "It's really a no-fuss approach to make it easy on our restaurant partners." Switcharoo offers a revenue-sharing program for restaurants that agree to modest location signing such as bar coasters or table tents.

Looking to complete a seed funding round by mid-2018, the company is bolstered by lead investment from Amy Callahan, co-founder and CCO of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Collective Bias. Parks notes, "Amy is a great leader with tremendous vision and business savvy. Originally a board member to help guide the company, I recognized what she accomplished leading Collective Bias to an acquisition by Inmar and felt that she could provide the necessary guidance for Switcharoo's future."

As further proof of concept, Switcharoo™ gained acceptance and completed participation of Berkeley-based global incubatory The Batchery's accelerator program. The team has been thrilled with its participation in The Batchery, which has opened the doors to strategic partnerships, links to Silicon Valley and connections to venture capital.

Parks received a BS in marketing from Missouri State University and his MBA from John Brown University.

About: Switcharoo™ is a patented peer-to-peer mobile app that allows a person with a long wait time to bid with those whose wait time is shorter. Now available in the Apple App Store and soon to follow with Android. See more at www.switcharooapp.com, on Facebook as Switcharoo, on Instagram as @switcharooapp and on Twitter as @Switcharoo_Inc.

For more info contact:

J. Ryan Parks

Arooroo Inc. dba Switcharoo Mobile App

(479) 366-4924

ryan@arooroo.com

Company Name and Product are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Company Name in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Related Files

Switcharoo Launch press release.docx

Related Links

Why Waiting is Torture

Waiting in Line is Bad Business

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switcharoo-mobile-app-helps-patrons-of-restaurants-switch-places-in-line-300646030.html

SOURCE Switcharoo

Related Links

http://www.switcharooapp.com

