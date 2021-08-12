Switchback™ ride technology is turning heads, and corners!

"We have always recognized that cable is the most cost effective and efficient way to span distances, but until now it had its limitations", says Charles Steele, President of Ziptrek Ecotours. "The Switchback™ technology addresses these limitations. We can finally design rides that can not only span great distances, but turn corners, go uphill, and brake automatically."

Riders want a safe and thrilling experience, and operators want high throughput and a great return on their investment. The engineering behind Switchback™ technology delivers both and promises to be a disruptor. "No one else is doing this", says Dan Brennan, Business Development at Holmes Solutions. "People don't know it yet, but this is the new standard for adventure recreation attractions and amusement rides."

For more information on Switchback technology, visit www.switchbacktech.com

Holmes Solutions is an industry leading product development company. Holmes partners with businesses (like Ziptrek) to solve complex challenges in innovative ways. They are passionate about designing products and systems that improve people's lives.

Ziptrek Ecotours is a global leader in zipline based, adventure ecotourism. As the Global Master Licensee for Switchback™ technology, they will work with a network of partners to design, manufacture and commission attractions for operators around the world.

