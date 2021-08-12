Switchback™ ride technology is turning heads, and corners!
Aug 12, 2021, 08:00 ET
Game-changing Switchback™ technology allows
riders to zip around corners and uphill, safely and seamlessly.
WHISTLER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ziptrek Ecotours and Holmes Solutions have partnered to bring Switchback™ technology to the Amusement and Adventure Recreation Industries. The Switchback™ system is packed with features like cable to rail transitions, a powered trolley, speed limiting and pass-through braking. The result is greater flexibility in ride design, improved safety, and higher throughput.
"We have always recognized that cable is the most cost effective and efficient way to span distances, but until now it had its limitations", says Charles Steele, President of Ziptrek Ecotours. "The Switchback™ technology addresses these limitations. We can finally design rides that can not only span great distances, but turn corners, go uphill, and brake automatically."
Riders want a safe and thrilling experience, and operators want high throughput and a great return on their investment. The engineering behind Switchback™ technology delivers both and promises to be a disruptor. "No one else is doing this", says Dan Brennan, Business Development at Holmes Solutions. "People don't know it yet, but this is the new standard for adventure recreation attractions and amusement rides."
For more information on Switchback technology, visit www.switchbacktech.com
Holmes Solutions is an industry leading product development company. Holmes partners with businesses (like Ziptrek) to solve complex challenges in innovative ways. They are passionate about designing products and systems that improve people's lives.
Ziptrek Ecotours is a global leader in zipline based, adventure ecotourism. As the Global Master Licensee for Switchback™ technology, they will work with a network of partners to design, manufacture and commission attractions for operators around the world.
SOURCE Ziptrek Ecotours Inc.
