Switchboard, MD Announces ThreatAware: AI-Powered Support for Clinicians Addressing Emerging Health Threats

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchboard, MD is announcing the launch of ThreatAware, an advanced solution designed to identify potential infectious disease risks early and enable clinicians to intervene promptly with at-risk patients.

ThreatAware combines advanced natural language processing and machine learning models to analyze patient communications across phone calls, texts, emails, and patient portals. Developed in collaboration with practicing multi-specialty physicians, the solution uses criteria defined by clinicians to identify and prioritize potential disease-specific cases. By aligning the model's capabilities with the needs outlined by physicians, ThreatAware delivers reliable insights that empower clinical staff to focus on patient needs, enabling faster and more efficient care delivery.

This solution goes beyond immediate identification and classification. The scalable design allows healthcare organizations to quickly adapt to evolving challenges while fostering stronger collaboration with public health agencies. ThreatAware also provides actionable population health insights, equipping clinicians and researchers with the necessary data to make informed decisions and prepare for future health threats.

"Building AI models for infectious disease management can present unique challenges," said Yuanda Zhu, PhD, Director of Engineering at Switchboard, MD. "The complexity of medical conditions, the need for expertly labeled training data, and the wide variation in how patients describe potential symptoms all require careful consideration. By collaborating with a wide range of clinicians from across the globe, who helped train and validate ThreatAware, we've created a system that adapts to real-world scenarios and delivers reliable, actionable insights."

"Having a flexible and well-integrated system in place is essential for managing emerging health threats," said Larry J. Anderson, MD, Professor at Emory University School of Medicine and Former Director of CDC's Division of Viral Diseases in the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "In the case of new outbreaks, symptoms and data points can evolve rapidly, and being able to adapt and analyze those changes quickly is critical to making informed decisions and supporting effective responses."

By addressing critical challenges in infectious disease management, ThreatAware ensures healthcare organizations can act swiftly to protect patients, reduce strain on resources, and collaborate with public health needs.

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50124C00016.

