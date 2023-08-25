SwitchBot Curtain 3, a better solution to automate customers' existing curtains.

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot has now introduced a new generation retrofitted curtain motor, if customers are new to the smart curtain market, they can find out a little more about what they exactly are by reading this. SwitchBot Curtain 3 is a robot for smart drapes that takes just 30 seconds to install, provides an experience even better than "five-star hotel smart curtains," and is priced at just 1/4 of the cost. It makes significant improvements on the design and function of the original SwitchBot Curtain, being stronger and quieter plus unlimited battery life with a new solar panel.

A setup that is fast and simple.

Get set up in just 30 seconds without the need for tools or other hidden costs, and just like that, customers' curtains will be smarter, more intuitive, and easier to manage. And with DynamiClamp™, SwitchBot Curtain 3 is able to adapt to 99% of curtain tracks found around the world, including telescopic rods. Check compatibility.

SwitchBot Curtain 3 supports Amazon Alexa / Google assistant / HomeKit (via Matter) / IFTTT / and SmartThings. With 8 types of control methods to cater to the usage habits of everyone in the family.

So quiet, you won't hear a thing.

With QuietDrift™ Mode, SwitchBot Curtain 3 is now able to move 5mm per second emitting noise levels below 25 dB to enable customers' curtains to glide like clouds, waking you with natural sunlight every day. Much healthier than being woken up by a noisy phone alarm.

Now pushes up to 16 kg worth of curtains.

SwitchBot Curtain 3 comes with a high-performance built-in motor and reduction gear set, providing a maximum thrust of up to16 kg, now twice as strong as the previous generation, SwitchBot Curtain 2.

Enjoy endless power when used with SwitchBot Solar Panel.

Paired with the newly designed SwitchBot Solar Panel 3, SwitchBot Curtain 3 can achieve unlimited battery life by taking advantage of solar power. The overall charging performance of this device has also now increased by 100%, especially in low-light charging conditions.

SwitchBot Curtain 3 is available on Amazon and SwitchBot's official website for just $89.99/ £89.99 / €89.99.

