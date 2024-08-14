SwitchBot Introduces Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro for Ultimate Corner and Edge Cleaning Experience

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a rising brand in smart home retrofitting and automation, is excited to announce the launch of Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro, which is a brand-new upgrade of its popular Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ with an Anti-Tangle Rubber Brush, advanced Position Sensitive Detector (PSD) sensor and upgraded suction power reaching up to 3000Pa. It now offers greater corner coverage and even greater power, to set a new standard for mini robot vacuums in the industry, and is still the world's smallest robot vacuum.

Unmatched Corner & Edge Cleaning Performance

SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro is engineered to provide exceptional corner and edge cleaning performance. Its mini size enables it to navigate and clean areas other regular vacuums cannot reach. With a diameter of just 24.8 cm, and a height of 9.2 cm, K10+ Pro effortlessly cleans under dining tables, ergonomic chairs, sofas, bookshelves, and even the narrowest of spaces, alongside other low areas. Meanwhile, its upgraded PSD sensor can detect the edges of walls and corners even more accurately, even alongside table and chair legs, which, combined with an edge brush speed of 200 reps/min, enables K10+ Pro to clean in an even more powerful way.

Comprehensive Environment Perception

K10+ Pro features a LiDAR sensor and a PSD sensor, providing a more precise perception of your home environment. This advanced perception system helps the vacuum navigate obstacles more effectively and reduces collisions. Additionally, the sensitive cliff sensor ensures the vacuum detects edges efficiently so that K10+ Pro won't fall off the edges.

Enhanced Noise Reduction with SilenTech™

K10+ Pro is equipped with SilenTech™ technology, reducing noise to just 45dB during silent cleaning mode—quieter than a library. Its comprehensive environment perception system allows it to navigate furniture flexibly, minimizing collisions and creating a naturally even quieter cleaning environment. The Do Not Disturb mode further enhances user comfort by preventing cleaning disturbances during work hours.

Comprehensive Cleaning with Low Maintenance

Equipped with the latest SLAM intelligent navigation, SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro dynamically plans cleaning paths with up to 3000Pa suction power and cleans for up to 150 minutes on a single charge. K10+ Pro also features a unique four-stage cleaning method to consolidate dust and hair together first, raise the dust and hair up from the floors and carpets, vacuum all the dust and hair floating in the air, and then collect everything into its dust box.

Despite its compact size, K10+ Pro comes with a mini base station that features a large 4L dust bag, allowing users to dispose of trash only once every 90 days. This convenience, combined with its powerful suction and long-lasting battery, makes K10+ Pro a top choice for maintaining a clean home effortlessly.

Small Size Yet Flagship Features

Used with SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled, K10+ Pro supports Matter and integrates seamlessly with SwitchBot Ecosystem. It offers refined carpet cleaning, avoiding long-haired carpets and boosting vacuum power for short-haired carpets. Additional features include updated voice packs, 4-speed cleaning, obstacle clearance up to 20mm, Anti-Drop technology, Find My Vacuum, Remote Control, and Child Lock.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro is now available on SwitchBot Amazon US/UK/CA/DE/FR/IT/ES and SwitchBot's Official Website Store, starting from $419.99/£419.99/€419.99 (MSRP $599.99 / £599.99 / €599.99).

For more information, visit SwitchBot's official website or follow via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

*Please kindly note that the prices might vary across different countries/regions.

SOURCE SwitchBot