SwitchBot Launches kata AI Assistant, a Smart Home Expert Built Into the SwitchBot App

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of SwitchBot kata AI Assistant, an LLM-powered smart home assistant built into the SwitchBot App. Designed as a smart home expert for the SwitchBot ecosystem, kata helps users control devices, create automations, set up products, and troubleshoot issues simply by typing or speaking what they need. Instead of switching between device pages, searching through manuals, or learning automation logic, users can open the SwitchBot App and tell kata what they want to do.

SwitchBot kata AI Assistant

Leave Your Smart Home to kata

From first-time setup to everyday control and troubleshooting, kata supports users across the smart home lifecycle. Whether users are installing a new SwitchBot product, adjusting multiple devices, or trying to understand why a device is not working properly, kata provides conversational guidance inside the SwitchBot App.

Connected to the SwitchBot ecosystem, kata can understand device names, device status, and user instructions to generate answers and carry out compatible smart home actions. This helps make smart home automation more approachable for users who want convenience without navigating every menu, trigger, or setting.

Just Tell kata What You Want to Do

With kata, everyday control becomes as simple as saying what should happen. Users can control multiple compatible devices with one command, such as turning off lights and curtains while adjusting an air conditioner.

kata can also help create automations through natural language. Instead of manually selecting triggers, schedules, and actions, users can describe a routine, such as opening bedroom curtains on weekday mornings, and kata can help turn that request into an automation.

For more natural requests, kata is designed to understand intent, not just fixed commands. If a user says the room feels dark or too hot, kata can interpret the need and suggest relevant actions. When a request is incomplete or unclear, kata can ask follow-up questions and confirm missing details before carrying out an action.

From Setup to Troubleshooting

For new users, kata can help identify a SwitchBot product via Optical Character Recognition and provide the right setup instructions, guiding users through the correct installation path step by step.

When something goes wrong, kata can also help users find the next step without searching through manuals or FAQ pages. If a device cannot connect, does not respond, or a feature is difficult to use, users can tell kata what happened, and kata can reference product manuals, FAQs, videos, and other support resources to provide troubleshooting guidance.

For issues that cannot be resolved immediately, kata is designed to help preserve context, making it easier for users to move toward further support without repeatedly explaining the same problem.

Built for Everyday Smart Home Confidence

Supporting text and voice input, kata maintains context within an active session, and can ask users to confirm when multiple similar devices or missing parameters are detected. It can also handle certain dependent settings, such as enabling a required setting before carrying out a requested action where supported. For more complex settings or actions beyond its current scope, kata can guide users to the appropriate page in the SwitchBot App.

Availability

SwitchBot kata AI Assistant is available in the SwitchBot App version 9.29 or later. To get started, users can open the SwitchBot App, tap kata on the Home screen, and type a message or talk to kata.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Kit: SwitchBot kata AI Assistant

SOURCE SwitchBot