SwitchBot Offers Up to 40% Off Discount for Spring Sale 2026

TOKYO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, is thrilled to announce that it's offering up to 40% off for Spring Sale 2026, until March 31. This limited-time event offers an excellent opportunity to upgrade everyday living with convenient and reliable smart devices at exceptional prices.

Key Deals for Spring Sale

SwitchBot Spring Sale 2026

1. SwitchBot AI Art Frame 13.3

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame combines cutting-edge E Ink Spectra 6 technology with AI creativity to bring lifelike, eye-friendly digital art into the home. Powered by NanoBanana*, it allows users to generate or transform images into personalized artworks using text or photos. Available in 7.3", 13.3", and 31.5" sizes, it supports both vertical and horizontal display, with a battery life of up to two years. Featuring a premium aluminum frame, the AI Art Frame bridges smart living and artistic expression, turning everyday moments into evolving pieces of digital art.

* "Powered by NanoBanana" refers to SwitchBot accessing the NanoBanana (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model) model through Google API, not any official brand collaboration between SwitchBot and NanoBanana, or Google.

Spring Sale Price: $269.99 (23% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website

2. SwitchBot Blind Tilt 3pcs + Hub Mini

The SwitchBot Blind Tilt 3pcs + Hub Mini combo upgrades multiple blinds into a fully automated smart shading system. Blind Tilt installs easily without tools and precisely adjusts slat angles for optimal light control throughout the day. With built-in solar panels, it offers long-lasting, eco-friendly power. The included Hub Mini enables remote control, voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, and scheduled automations. Together, they create a seamless smart home experience, improving comfort, energy efficiency, and privacy across multiple rooms.

Spring Sale Price: $139.99 (26% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website

3. SwitchBot Candle Warmer Lamp

The SwitchBot Candle Warmer Lamp is a smart, flameless alternative to traditional candles, designed for a safer and more convenient home ambiance. Using gentle top-down heating, it releases fragrance evenly without smoke or soot. With Matter over Wi-Fi, it connects directly to Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and more for voice and app control. Users can adjust brightness, set timers, and create automations, making it ideal for relaxation routines, bedtime scenes, or welcoming home environments with effortless smart control.

Spring Sale Price: $31.99 (20% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website

4. SwitchBot Presence Sensor

The SwitchBot Presence Sensor uses advanced 60GHz mmWave radar combined with PIR and light sensing to deliver precise, real-time human presence detection. It can detect both motion and stationary users, reducing false triggers common with traditional motion sensors. With a wide detection range and adjustable angles, it enables smarter automations like lights staying on while you're still in the room. It supports Matter (via SwitchBot Matter-enabled hubs) for integration with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant, enhancing comfort, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home control.

Spring Sale Price: $19.99 (33% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website

5. SwitchBot Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor)

The SwitchBot Meter Pro CO₂ Monitor is a smart indoor air quality device that tracks CO₂ levels, temperature, and humidity in real time. Equipped with a high-precision sensor and a clear display, it helps users understand ventilation needs and maintain a healthier environment. Smart alerts notify you when CO₂ levels rise, while app integration enables remote monitoring and data tracking. With Matter support (via hub), it connects to major smart home platforms, allowing automated actions like turning on fans or air purifiers for improved comfort and air quality.

Spring Sale Price: $55.48 (21% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website

Availability

Meanwhile, some other SwitchBot products, such as the SwitchBot Hub 3 and Robot Vacuum K11+, will have great discounts. SwitchBot's Spring Sale 2026 deals are available until March 31, 2026, and for complete deal information, please visit the SwitchBot Amazon Store or official website*.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website or follow SwitchBot on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

*Please kindly note that discount policies vary across different countries/regions.

SOURCE SwitchBot