SwitchBot Offers Up to 50% Off Discount for Prime Day 2026

TOKYO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, is thrilled to announce that it's offering up to 50% off for Prime Day 2026. From June 23 to June 26, this limited-time event offers an excellent opportunity for users to upgrade everyday living with smarter, more convenient, and more reliable home devices at exceptional prices.

Key Deals for Prime Day

SwitchBot Prime Day 2026

1. SwitchBot Lock Vision Series

The SwitchBot Lock Vision Series brings faster, safer, and more effortless home entry to modern households. Equipped with advanced 3D structured-light facial recognition, the series enables hands-free unlocking while helping resist spoofing attempts from photos or videos. For users seeking more advanced biometric access, SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro further expands unlocking options with fingerprint recognition and palm vein recognition, making it suitable for households that want both convenience and layered security.

Prime Day Price: SwitchBot Lock Vision: $109.99 (35% off) SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro: $169.99 (26% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Lock Vision: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website



2. SwitchBot Curtain 3 Rod 2pcs + Remote

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 Rod 2pcs + Remote bundle makes curtain automation simple for everyday homes. Designed for easy installation on compatible curtain rods, Curtain 3 allows users to open and close curtains through the SwitchBot App, voice assistants, schedules, or the included remote. With stronger performance, quieter operation, and flexible smart control, it helps improve comfort, privacy, and energy efficiency throughout the day.

Prime Day Price: $129.99 (28% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website

3. SwitchBot AI Art Frame

SwitchBot AI Art Frame combines E Ink display technology with AI creativity, bringing personalized digital art into the home with a paper-like viewing experience. Available in 7.3-inch and 13.3-inch sizes, the frame allows users to display artwork, photos, and AI-generated visuals in a more natural and eye-friendly way. With flexible placement options and long battery life, it turns walls, desks, and living spaces into more expressive parts of the smart home.

Prime Day Price: SwitchBot AI Art Frame 7.3": $109.99 (27% off) SwitchBot AI Art Frame 13.3": $265.99 (24% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot AI Art Frame 7.3": SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website SwitchBot AI Art Frame 13.3": SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website



4. SwitchBot Blind Tilt 3pcs + Hub Mini

The SwitchBot Blind Tilt 3pcs + Hub Mini combo upgrades multiple blinds into a smart shading system without replacing existing fixtures. Blind Tilt precisely adjusts slat angles for better light control, while the included Hub Mini enables remote control, voice commands, and scheduled automations. Whether used in bedrooms, living rooms, or home offices, the bundle helps create a more comfortable and energy-conscious home environment.

Prime Day Price: $139.99 (26% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website

5. SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan

The SwitchBot Standing Fan is designed to deliver flexible, comfortable airflow for daily living. With smart control through the SwitchBot App and ecosystem integration, users can adjust airflow, create schedules, and pair the fan with other SwitchBot devices for more responsive home automation. Its standing design makes it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, and shared spaces where quiet, convenient cooling matters.

Prime Day Price: $89.99 (31% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon US / Official Website

6. SwitchBot KATA Friends

SwitchBot KATA Friends brings emotional companionship into the smart home through a soft-bodied AI robot designed to respond, interact, and become part of daily life. Built to offer warmth and personality beyond traditional automation, KATA Friends reflects SwitchBot's broader vision for embodied AI products that do more than control devices, helping create a home environment that feels more responsive, expressive, and personal.

Prime Day Price: $594.99 (15% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Official Website

Availability

SwitchBot's Prime Day 2026 deals are available from June 23 to June 26, 2026. For complete deal information, please visit the SwitchBot Amazon Store or the SwitchBot Official Website Deal Page*.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website or follow SwitchBot on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

*Please kindly note that discount policies vary across different countries/regions.

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SOURCE SwitchBot