Switchgear Market Currently Growing at a CAGR of 6-7 Percent, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global switchgear market is currently estimated to be worth $86.18 billion and is expected to reach a value of $96.83 Billion by 2021, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. Increasing demand for electricity in emerging and developed countries, backed by increasing investment in infrastructure is expected to drive the switchgear market globally.

Accounting for a dominant share of 47 percent, Asia Pacific is the largest market for switchgear globally with a valuation of $38.2 billion growing at a rate of 6-7 percent, driven by the emerging economies such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The switchgear market in EMEA is worth $21.8 billion, growing at 4-5 percent, followed by North America, valued at $15.2 billion and growing at 4-5 percent, then the Latin America switchgear market worth $5.6 billion, growing at a rate of 5-6 percent.

The demand for switchgear is being predominantly driven by the need for enhanced protection in power distribution equipment and by the rapid infrastructural development and urbanization being witnessed globally. In developed economies, the switchgear demand is expected to be driven by the increased focus on cleaner energy sources in order to curb carbon emissions. Intense price-based competition between local players and established multinationals especially in the emerging economies acts as a constraint to expansion.

Based on product type, the switchgear market has a greater demand for low voltage switchgear, accounting for 49 percent of the total market, followed by medium voltage switchgear for 36 percent and high voltage switchgear for 15 percent. Lower oil prices and oversupply have affected the top line of the oil and gas companies. This has resulted in a delay in capacity expansion plans, and thus, resulted in reduced demand for medium and high voltage switchgear.

The market for switchgear is highly competitive, with manufacturers competing on price as well as various after-sale services. The intensity of rivalry is significantly high in the low and medium voltage switchgear market, due to the large number of players operating in the segment.

The cost of switching suppliers is relatively higher, as a majority of the switchgear to be replaced are more than 30 years old and requires significant up-gradation of the support infrastructure in order to install/replace new switchgear.

The two broad contract models on the basis of price are contractual purchases and one time orders. In contractual purchases, the client can get into long term contract of a given duration, for the supply of switchgear with predetermined specifications and volume. One time orders refer to a one-time non-contractual purchase of products.

Volatility in raw material prices has created pressure on the manufacturers' profit margin, due to which, some of the global players in the industry have shifted their production facilities to regions that facilitate a lower cost of manufacturing and also have a higher demand, like China , India , etc.

, , etc. The global switchgear manufacturers like ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric have significant manufacturing, sales and service capabilities across the globe. They have a wide product portfolio which includes low, medium and high voltage switchgear.

The overall cost of switchgear depends on factors such as the size of the board, the form of segregation required, current rating, size of the circuit, number of circuit breakers, number of feeders, controls required, and metering devices. The switchgear components account for 40 percent of the overall costs, design, and labor for 15-20 percent and raw materials for 15-20 percent.

