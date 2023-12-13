Switchgear Monitoring System Market worth $2.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchgear Monitoring System Market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand to secure electrical distribution systems is the need for the continuous monitoring of switchgear, and growing investments in renewable energy offer high-growth opportunities for the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Switchgear Monitoring System Market"

158 – Tables

55 – Figures

208 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69776366

Switchgear Monitoring System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product type, pressure, end-use industry, distribution channel, and region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Key Market Opportunities Continuous increase in power generation capacity Key Market Drivers Growing demand for reliable and continuous power supply

Gas Insulated Switchgear, by type, is expected to grow by the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Switchgear Monitoring System Market has been segmented into gas insulated switchgear and air insulated switchgear. Monitoring systems are in high demand for the Gas insulated switchgear systems, as switchgear monitoring systems are essential for gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) to ensure its reliability, safety, and longevity. GIS is a type of high-voltage switchgear that uses sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) gas as an insulating medium. SF6 gas is a highly effective insulator, but it can also pose environmental hazards if it leaks. Therefore, it is important to monitor the SF6 gas pressure and density in GIS to ensure that it is not leaking.

The partial discharge monitoring segment, by services segment, is expected to grow at the second fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the Switchgear Monitoring System Market based on services into partial discharge monitoring, gas monitoring, temperature monitoring, and others. Partial discharge within switchgear poses a significant risk as it can lead to insulation breakdown, resulting in critical issues like electrical arcing and equipment failure. The implementation of partial discharge monitoring not only enhances operator safety but also instills confidence in the reliability and safety of electrical equipment.

Inquiry Before Buying : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=69776366

Software is expected to be the fastest segment, by component in the Switchgear Monitoring System Market.

This report segments the Switchgear Monitoring System Market based on component into Hardware and software. The pivotal role of hardware in establishing a robust switchgear monitoring platform cannot be overstated. Hardware devices play a crucial role in overseeing, measuring, transmitting, and analyzing data across various sectors, including process and non-process industries, utilities, the commercial sector, and beyond. The continuous innovation in hardware solutions is expected to further enhance the reliability, intelligence, and adaptability of these systems across a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.

North America is expected to be the second fastest region in the Switchgear Monitoring System Industry.

The US government has set a target to reduce carbon pollution from the power sector by 32% below the 2005 levels by 2030. To achieve this, utilities in the US and Canada plan to replace and upgrade aging power infrastructure, improving reliability and power generation capacity. According to the DOE, power blackouts are costing USD 150 billion per year in North America. Most of the power infrastructure, which is unreliable, poses a threat to national security. These factors positively push the North American power distribution sector, creating growth opportunities for the Switchgear Monitoring System Markets.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=69776366

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Switchgear Monitoring System Companies are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), and Eaton (Ireland). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments

In August 2023 , Eaton invests more than USD 500 million in its North American manufacturing to meet rapidly increasing demand for the company's electrical solutions across utility, commercial, data center, healthcare, industrial and residential markets.

, Eaton invests more than in its North American manufacturing to meet rapidly increasing demand for the company's electrical solutions across utility, commercial, data center, healthcare, industrial and residential markets. In November 2022 , The Digital HYpact switchgear was developed by General Electric as part of the EU-funded IN2STEMPO project, which is developing a smart railway power grid with an interconnected system that integrates smart metering, innovative power electronic components, energy management, and energy storage systems.

, The Digital HYpact switchgear was developed by General Electric as part of the EU-funded IN2STEMPO project, which is developing a smart railway power grid with an interconnected system that integrates smart metering, innovative power electronic components, energy management, and energy storage systems. In October 2023 , Eaton investing USD 85 million to increase North American manufacturing of essential utility solutions advancing the energy transition and electrification.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Switchgear Market by Insulation (Gas-insulated, Air-insulated), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Current (AC, DC), Voltage (Low (up to 1 kV), Medium (2-36 kV), High (Above 36 kV), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Ring Main Unit Market by Insulation Type (Gas-insulated, Air-insulated, Oil-insulated, Solid Dielectric), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Voltage Rating (Up to 15 kV, 15 kV–25 kV, Above 25 kV), Structure, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/switchgear-monitoring-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/switchgear-monitoring-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets