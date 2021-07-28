Switching Isn't Quitting - Allen Carr's Easyway Supports World Health Organization's Call to Regulate E-Cigarettes

BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Carr's Easyway, who are endorsed by WHO and continue to work with them on their Commit to Quit Campaign in more than a dozen countries worldwide, is fully supportive of the newly released World Health Organization (WHO) report on electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes. The report finds that children who use these products are up to twice as likely to use tobacco products in the future. As such, both WHO and Allen Carr's Easyway recommend tighter regulations to stop non-smokers from starting to use them, to prevent renormalization of smoking in the community and to protect future generations.

The WHO report on The Global Tobacco Epidemic, presents new data on electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as 'e-cigarettes'. These products are often marketed to children and adolescents by the tobacco and related industries that manufacture them, using appealing flavours and misleading claims about the products.

With regards to e-cigarettes and vaping, WHO cites that "switching isn't quitting" and Allen Carr's Easyway is a drug free, clinically proven, safe and effective alternative to smoking and vaping that they are happy to deploy as part of their 'Commit to Quit 2021 Campaign' detailed here .

John Dicey, Global CEO for Allen Carr's Easyway, has been working with and advising the World Health Organization's Commit to Quit 2021 Campaign:

"We have consistently called for greater regulation of e-cigarettes, to prevent them being marketed to children and adolescents by the tobacco industry, so it's fantastic to see WHO endorsing this and WHO should be congratulated on the progress they have made since 2007, as highlighted in the report.

Allen Carr's Easyway supports any method that helps smokers to quit, but I'm shocked that WHO's report indicates that kids who use vaping devices are up to twice as likely to use tobacco products in the future.

When the Director General of the World Health Organization warns the world's governments that they should be protecting their citizens from the harm of vaping devices, I would call on policy decision makers to add a drug-free, clinically proven, safe method of quitting smoking."

A World Health Organization spokesperson comments:

"Randomized controlled trials show that there are proven ways for drug free smoking cessation, for example, intensive behavioural support with individual or group counselling, [such as Allen Carr's Easyway] is one of the effective interventions. In fact, WHO will soon publish a paper calling on countries to invest in tobacco cessation with the recommended interventions."

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General comments:

"Nicotine is highly addictive. Electronic nicotine delivery systems are harmful, and must be better regulated. Where they are not banned, governments should adopt appropriate policies to protect their populations from the harms of electronic nicotine delivery systems, and to prevent their uptake by children, adolescents and other vulnerable groups."

WHO report on The Global Tobacco Epidemic is available via www.who.int

