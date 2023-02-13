Switching Patterns Among Diabetic Macular Edema: Regeneron's Eylea Withstands the Evolving DME Switch Landscape

With the DME treatment landscape evolving, ophthalmologists have the opportunity to explore more novel approaches in hopes of easing treatment burden. But will they take the plunge and stray from the tried-and-true options?

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient switch territory is evolving as more agents become available. Spherix's RealWorld Dynamix™ report allows for an inside look into real patient data, painting a more colorful picture of the switch patient demographic and highlighting the specific reasoning behind these complex decisions.

Chart audit data from 445 eyes switched to a new intravitreal biologic within the past three (3) months, provided by 68 ophthalmologists across the US marks Spherix's inaugural RealWorld Dynamix: Biologic Switches in Diabetic Macular Edema service.

With the introduction of novel agents such as Genentech's Vabysmo, Novartis's Beovu, and Coherus Bioscience's Cimerli in the treatment landscape, DME patients and ophthalmologists are facing more decisions now than ever before. However, there is little hesitation amongst ophthalmologists when switching a patient to a new DME therapy. Spherix's data shows many prescribers are still relying on Regeneron's gold-standard, Eylea. The agent's reign over the switch demographic in DME, however, may not be immutable. Although Vabysmo received a modest debut in the front-line setting, the bispecific's potential is accentuated in the switch population surpassing Genentech's first generation DME therapy, Lucentis, in switch brand share.

Ophthalmologists may take some more convincing when it comes to other newly launched agents. Beovu's reputation is still reeling from the early safety signals seen in the neovascular age-related macular degeneration launch and is unlikely to ever recover fully. Biosimilars, despite their potential for cost savings to the patient and practice, do not yet have physicians convinced of their safety, efficacy, or overall necessity.

Spherix's RealWorld Dynamix™ assesses the missed share for each agent, or how often the agent was considered, but consequently passed over and why. Vabysmo was most frequently considered but cast aside for Eylea when switching DME patients. Increasing ophthalmologists' personal comfort with newer agents will be an uphill battle for manufacturers, which was the most common consideration when selecting their switch agent.

What does the future hold for the DME switch patient demographic? Gain insight into what ophthalmologists are planning to do next, with the RealWorld Dynamix™ assessment on future switches. The future of switching demonstrates a more diverse landscape, with Vabysmo expected to gain traction while Lucentis continues to recede.

Get an inside look into the minds of physicians and their patients who selected a competing agent over yours.

About RealWorld Dynamix™

RealWorld Dynamix is an independent, data-driven service unmasking real patient management patterns through annual reports based on chart audits of ~500 patients. The report uncovers the "why" behind treatment decisions and integrates specialists' attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company's unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Spherix Global Insights Contacts:

Chrystal Ferguson, Insights Director, Ophthalmology

[email protected]

Scott Upham, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement by any company, brand, or product aforementioned.

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights