Switchplace Unveils Strategic Rebrand to Meet the Evolving Needs of the Modern Business Traveler

Female-Owned Business Reinvents Corporate Housing Solutions to Meet the Housing Needs of Today's Workforce

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchplace, a leader in corporate housing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic rebrand that reflects its dedication to serving the modern business traveler. As a female-owned and WBENC-certified business, Switchplace has reimagined its corporate housing offerings to better address the diverse and evolving needs of today's workforce. This rebrand signifies the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, flexible, and customer-centric housing solutions that align with the changing dynamics of business travel in the post-pandemic world.

In response to the growing demand for flexible, adaptable housing options that cater to the needs of a modern workforce, Switchplace's rebrand introduces a fresh identity that emphasizes its core values of providing industry-leading service and customer-centric solutions. With a legacy rooted in providing exceptional service, the company now positions itself as the go-to partner for businesses navigating the complexities of temporary housing solutions in a globalized, remote and hybrid world.

"Our rebrand is not just a visual update; it's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to evolving alongside our clients' needs," said Tammy Gillespie, CEO and Founder of Switchplace. "As the world of work continues to change, so too must the solutions we provide. Our new identity speaks to our ability to deliver flexible, modern corporate housing solutions that supports today's global workforces."

Switchplace's rebrand comes at a time when businesses are increasingly seeking housing solutions that can accommodate a diverse range of needs, from temporary project-based stays to long-term relocations. The company's new identity is designed to resonate with today's business travelers, offering them the assurance of a home-like experience no matter where their work takes them.

Tammy Gillespie, a proud graduate of Texas A&M University and mother of three, has led Switchplace with unwavering dedication since its inception. Her vision has transformed the company into a WBENC-certified woman-owned business that is both trusted and respected across the Americas and APAC regions. Under her leadership, Switchplace has flourished, consistently exceeding client expectations by offering tailored housing solutions that blend convenience, comfort, and innovation.

"We are deeply committed to supporting the success of our clients by providing them with housing solutions that are as dynamic as the world we live in," added Gillespie. "Switchplace is here to ensure that every stay is seamless, comfortable, and conducive to productivity."

About Switchplace

Switchplace is a leading provider of corporate housing solutions, offering stylish, flexible, and fully serviced accommodations for business travelers. Founded by Tammy Gillespie in 1998, Switchplace is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business that is committed to helping clients teams stay on top. With locations across the globe, Switchplace provides innovative housing solutions that meet the needs of today's modern workforces.

