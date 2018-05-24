Switchpoint Community Resource Center Receives Excellence in Advocacy Award

ST GEORGE, Utah, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchpoint Community Resource Center was honored by Equality Utah Saturday evening May 19, 2018 at the 8th Annual Equality Celebration ~ All You Need is Love in St George, Utah. Switchpoint received the Excellence in Advocacy award due to their unbiased and nondiscriminatory service to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer southern Utah community.

Switchpoint chairman of the board David Dangerfield accepts Excellence in Advocacy award from Equality Utah.

Switchpoint Community Resource Center offers emergency shelter in addition to varied resources and programs to help move people out of poverty. "With our theme this year, it was perfectly fitting to honor Switchpoint for their commitment to providing safe haven for LGBTQ individuals, who often find themselves homeless when they come out to their families," explains Equality Utah event coordinator Linda Stay.

"We are so honored and so pleased to be recognized by Equality Utah," said David Dangerfield, chairman of the board of directors for Switchpoint. "We try very, very hard to make sure that Switchpoint is a safe and a welcoming environment for all folks in our community." Dangerfield, continued, "I know it's a very trite phrase, but it really does take a village to make sure everyone in the village is safe and healthy and happy and progressing."

For more information about Switchpoint and to learn ways you can help please visit https://www.switchpointcrc.org or call Kristen Clark at 435-628-9310

About Switchpoint

Switchpoint Community Resource Center has been in existence since 2014 and provides temporary shelter and support for the homeless community in Washington County. Largely run by volunteers, additional services include job-training programs through their Thrift Store, Food Pantry and Bed 'n' Biscuits Dog Daycare Facility. One of the innovative aspects of the facility is an area designated where over 20 nonprofit partners and local government agencies come to offer services to those who visit the center. Beyond food and shelter, the Switchpoint Community Resource Center is a stepping-stone to independence for homeless individuals, making poverty a temporary situation.

About Equality Utah

Equality Utah works to secure equal rights and protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Utahns and their families. In addition, Equality Utah builds community where every Utahn is valued for being who they are regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. For more information please visit https://www.equalityutah.org

