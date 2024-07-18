Switzer Learning Center Announces the Appointment of Connor Hartwell as New Board Chair and Outlines Vision for Future Impact

TORRANCE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switzer Learning Center proudly announces Connor Hartwell as the newly appointed Board Chair. He is a distinguished professional serving as one of the Principal Advisors at Hartwell Financial Services. Mr. Hartwell has served on the Switzer Board for 4 years and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role as Board Chair. His professional insight is reinforced by his Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation, Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation, and an inactive Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license. Mr. Hartwell earned his bachelor's degree in economics and accounting from UC Santa Barbara and has extensive experience in public accounting and private wealth management. In his spare time, Mr. Hartwell treasures moments with his wife, Alex, and their daughters, Gramercy and Harlowe.

Switzer Learning Center's new board chair, Connor Hartwell is committed to leading the organization to greater heights. Connor Hartwell, his wife Alex, and board member Susan McNary Johnson, celebrating their shared dedication to Switzer Learning Center's mission at the Annual Gala.

Jeremy Deming, CEO of Switzer Learning Center, expressed confidence in the new leadership, highlighting the crucial role of exceptional leadership in the organization's success. He stated, "As the CEO at Switzer Learning Center, I understand the critical importance of having exceptional leadership on our Board of Directors. The strength of a nonprofit organization hinges on the caliber of its staff and Board combined. With Connor at the helm of our Board of Directors, I am assured of our organization's capacity to expand and effectively impact the children, teens, and young adults we serve."

Looking ahead, Mr. Hartwell emphasized his commitment to advancing the mission and vision of the organization, particularly in terms of inclusivity and empowerment. "Stepping into the role of Board Chair fills me with excitement and determination. I am eager to continue advancing the vision we have set forth: to empower the students in our community to thrive. Collaborating with fellow Board members, staff, and community supporters, I envision leading us toward growth, prosperity, and enduring impact. Together, I am confident that we can unleash the potential within each student, nurturing resilience, curiosity, and a sense of purpose. As the new Board Chair, I am resolute in propelling our mission and vision for inclusivity and empowerment forward. I am enthusiastic about exploring new pathways for growth, forging collaborative partnerships, and introducing innovative programs to further the support we provide to our students, ensuring that we remain at the vanguard of educational and clinical best practices."

For further information about Switzer Learning Center and its mission to support students with special needs, please visit www.switzercenter.org.

Media Contact:

Advancement Department

310-328-3611

[email protected]

SOURCE Switzer Learning Center