Switzerland-based Luxury Goods Adept has Backed Global Eyewear E-commerce Platform OhSpecs to Boost an Expansion of Democratizing Vision Care

OhSpecs believes quality glasses should be accessible to all consumer groups. By making glasses more affordable for consumers, we improve the quality of life of people, as we help to save significant funds of a family that can be directed to other goals important for the evolution of a person, family, or society.

Eyewear is a large and growing industry.

- Myopia (nearsightedness) is a major health issue around the world. The World Health Organization estimates that half of the population of the world will be myopic by 2050 (The Lancet, Volume 379 Number 9827 p1677-1762, e49)

- 2020 as the Year of Quarantine Myopia. The myopic shift had jumped from 3.5% to 5.7% in 2015 to 2019 to 21.5%, an almost 400% increase, in 2020. (JAMA Ophthalmol. 2021;139(3):300-301)

- The global potential productivity loss associated with the lack of adequate optical correction is estimated at US$697 billion. (Ophthalmology, Volume 126, Issue 3, March 2019)

One Vision Group:

One Vision Group SA is an independent firm based in Lugano, Switzerland, it identifies, develops, and supports products, technologies, and sustainable business models for the future of the consumer industry and luxury goods.

OhSpecs:

OhSpecs is a digitally native vertical brand that was founded in 2019 in Estonia, Tallinn, by a group of founders with over 20 years of experience in the eyewear industry. It is actively expanding to France, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, Estonia, Latvia and is one of the largest online eyewear retailers in the EU.





