Switzerland Construction Market Forecast Analysis by Sector: Annual Average Growth Rate of 1.6% Forecast Between 2025-2027

Switzerland's construction industry was expected to shrink by 2.7% in real terms in 2023, owing to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, weakening housing demand and a fall in government revenue, which are all expected to weigh on the industry's performance. In October 2023, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced a loss of CHF12 billion ($12.7 billion) on its gold, foreign currency investments and Swiss franc positions for the third quarter of 2023, compared to loss of CHF13.2 billion ($14 billion) in Q2 2023 and an overall loss of CHF132 billion ($139.7 billion) in 2022, which is the biggest loss in the bank's 116-year history.

Previously, in 2022, the SNB lost CHF131 billion ($138.7 billion) on foreign currency positions and CNF1 billion ($1.1 billion) on Swiss franc positions, while the SNB lost CHF9.2 billion ($9.7 billion) from July to September 2023, and this was expected to weigh on the construction industry in 2024.



However, the Swiss construction is expected to pick up from 2024 by 2.4%, and is forecast to grow at an annual average growth rate of 1.6% between 2025-27, supported by government investments in transportation infrastructure. As per the 2024 Budget, the government is estimated to spend CHF29.3 billion ($31 billion) for social welfare including 32.7% of the budget, CHF11.9 billion ($12.6 billion) for the development of transportation infrastructure, CHF12.4 billion ($13.1 billion) will be allocated to leisure, health, protection of the environment, and CHF8.4 billion ($8.9 billion) into education and research.

Furthermore, the government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, compared to 1990 levels, by 2050, under the "Long-term climate strategy to 2050" plan. To support this target, it is focusing on increasing the capacity of renewable energy across the country. The country aims to nearly triple output from non-hydro renewable sources such as wind and solar by 2035. The government also aims to achieve an additional renewable electricity generation capacity of 17TWh by 2035.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Switzerland's construction industry, including:

Switzerland's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Switzerland's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Switzerland. It provides:

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Switzerland , featuring details of key growth drivers.

, featuring details of key growth drivers. Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4. Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction

5. Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6. Construction Market Data



