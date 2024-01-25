Switzerland Conversational Commerce Market to Surge, Insights into Future Growth Dynamics to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Jan, 2024, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Switzerland conversational commerce industry is set to expand robustly, according to a comprehensive databook recently released. This analysis forecasts significant growth in the market, with predictions of a 23.4% increase in annual value reaching US$4.0 billion in 2023.

The databook offers data-centric insights into conversational commerce trends, spanning over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) on conversational commerce by end-use sectors, operational KPIs, product offerings, and application-specific spend.

Market Dynamics and Key Forecasts

The detailed analysis anticipates a consistent advance in the industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% from 2022 to 2028. The transaction value of conversational commerce in Switzerland is projected to climb from the current US$4.0 billion to US$10.0 billion by 2028, signifying a substantial opportunity for businesses to engage with consumers through emerging digital platforms.

Comprehensive Sector Analysis

Essential to the report is a nuanced examination of various market segments, with the study providing an extensive overview of the operational metrics and market dynamics. This includes transaction values, volumes, and average values per transaction, all parsed by different virtual assistant types, such as AI-based virtual assistants and non-intelligent chatbots.

Diverse End-Use Sector Coverage

In its market size and forecast, the report segments conversational commerce by key sectors such as Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, Financial Services, Technology Products and Services, and Others. Each sector's market dynamics are analyzed with respect to different conversational tools like chatbots, digital voice assistants, OTT messaging, and RCS messaging.

Additionally, the databook delves into market size forecasts across organization sizes from large enterprises to small businesses, indicating conversational commerce's broad relevance across Switzerland's corporate landscape.

Conversational Commerce Spend Insights

The document further offers meticulous breakdowns of spend by businesses on conversational commerce, with granular analysis of expenditures on software applications, IT services, and consulting. It also segments spend by the aforementioned key sectors, providing an all-encompassing perspective on where the industry is directing investments.

Strategic Benefits

Business leaders, stakeholders, and strategists in Switzerland can leverage this report to gain a deep understanding of current and future market dynamics. It equips them with insights to identify burgeoning sectors and products within conversational commerce, enabling them to forge market-specific strategies, and capitalize on the rich, forward-looking market intelligence it offers.

