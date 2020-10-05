Switzerland Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2020-2025 Featuring quinix, Interxion, Green Datacenter, CKW, NTS Workspace, and Energie Wasser Luzern

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Switzerland Data Center Market Size To Cross $1.6 Billion, Growing At a CAGR Of Over 3% During The Period 2020-2025.



Equinix, Interxion, Green Datacenter, CKW, NTS Workspace, and Energie Wasser Luzern are some of the prominent investors in the Switzerland data center market. Switzerland is ranked 12th in the world for mobile internet speed and 4th for fixed broadband. Over 90% of consumers and businesses will have access to over 80 Mbps internet speed by 2021. Cloud computing adoption has experienced a considerable rate of growth in Switzerland, with an increase in data volumes.



Increased digitalization of business is leading to the adoption of the public cloud, which is expected to witness at least 10% growth YOY between 2020-2025. In 2019, the market witnessed a surge in the entry of cloud service providers to support local business adherence to the data protection law. Google, Oracle, and Microsoft opened their cloud regions in the country. The adoption of big data is increasing in Switzerland with 35% of enterprises using big data and analytics for business operational needs. Telecommunication, finance, and banking segments are the major sectors deploying big data technology in Switzerland.



In 2019, Switzerland public cloud spending grew by 15% YOY. SaaS service continues to dominate, however, the demand for Platform as a service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) related will experience a surge of over 15% YOY between 2020 and 2025. Switzerland is among the leading countries in the European region to deploy 5G network.



Swisscom and Ericsson partnered to deploy the network across cities in Switzerland. The 5G network became operational on April 2020 in 54 cities. Swisscom is expected to cover 90% of the country with 5G connectivity by end of 2020. The increased smart building initiatives is increasing the demand for sensor systems for preventive and predictive maintenance of buildings. Switzerland has become a hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) with major cloud providers such as IBM and Google investing in AI research.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Switzerland and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



Key Deliverable

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Exhaustive insights into the impact of the COVID-19 on the Switzerland data center market shares

data center market shares Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

Data center colocation market in Switzerland

Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Switzerland

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Switzerland data center market shares during the forecast period

data center market shares during the forecast period Classification of the Switzerland data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects of the Switzerland data center market

data center market Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate due to the increase in the implementation of IoT related technology.

The growing demand for smart devices, analytics cloud solutions has led several Switzerland organizations to invest in IoT technology.

organizations to invest in IoT technology. The adoption of 200/400 GbE ports will increase and have a significant impact on data center interconnection solutions.

The majority of facilities are built to be of Tier III standards, with N+1 redundant configuration in UPS systems.

Monitored and metered/switched PDUs will experience strong adoption in the market owing to the growing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring solutions in data centers during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:



This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Switzerland data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Zurich

Other Cities

Key Market Participants



IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Huawei

NetApp

Dell Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

CPCM Construction Project Cost Management Ltd.

Arup

DPR Construction

Turner & Townsend

Gruner

ffbk Architects

Basler & Hofmann

steigerconcept AG

ISG Plc

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

STULZ

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

Rittal

KOHLER(SDMO)

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Socomec

Data Center Investors

NTS Workspace AG

Equinix

Interxion

Green Datacenter

CKW

ewl energy water lucerne

Vantage Data Center

Target Audience:

Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvs925

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

