Switzerland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market Value is Expected to Grow by 11.9% to Reach $1.165 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Switzerland is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach US$1,165.2 million in 2023, with a remarkable annual increase of 11.9%.

Over the past four years, the market has demonstrated consistent expansion, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018-2022. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.3% during 2023-2027, propelling the loyalty market in Switzerland to reach US$1,787.7 million by 2027.

The report offers a data-centric analysis, presenting over 50 KPIs at the country level, providing a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics. Based on industry best practices and leveraging a proprietary analytics platform, the report offers valuable insights into emerging business and investment opportunities in the loyalty market.

Businesses can benefit from this analysis by making informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies, benchmarking against competitors, and staying up-to-date with the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, including the increasing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and growing consumer awareness of loyalty program benefits.

Armed with comprehensive data, businesses can develop effective and successful loyalty programs to gain a competitive advantage in the thriving loyalty market of Switzerland.

Scope

Switzerland Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Switzerland

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Switzerland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument
  • Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Switzerland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Normal CRM

Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Software
  • Services

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

