Switzerland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market Value is Expected to Grow by 11.9% to Reach $1.165 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Switzerland is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach US$1,165.2 million in 2023, with a remarkable annual increase of 11.9%.

Over the past four years, the market has demonstrated consistent expansion, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018-2022. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.3% during 2023-2027, propelling the loyalty market in Switzerland to reach US$1,787.7 million by 2027.

The report offers a data-centric analysis, presenting over 50 KPIs at the country level, providing a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics. Based on industry best practices and leveraging a proprietary analytics platform, the report offers valuable insights into emerging business and investment opportunities in the loyalty market.

Businesses can benefit from this analysis by making informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies, benchmarking against competitors, and staying up-to-date with the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, including the increasing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and growing consumer awareness of loyalty program benefits.

Armed with comprehensive data, businesses can develop effective and successful loyalty programs to gain a competitive advantage in the thriving loyalty market of Switzerland.

Scope

Switzerland Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Switzerland

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Switzerland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument

Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Switzerland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

Analytics and AI Driven

Normal CRM

Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

Software

Services

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

