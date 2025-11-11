Switzerland Seen as a Safe Haven for the Life Sciences

Continued uncertainty in the US has many of the world's top scientists considering the Basel area.

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between the government shutdown, crippling international tariffs, debilitating funding cuts to critical research, and the general policy whiplash in Washington DC, it's little wonder many US-based life sciences companies are opting to expand in a more stable environment. Basel Area Business & Innovation says the Basel area in Switzerland is poised to welcome them.

Often considered a world leading life sciences supercluster , the Basel region is already the global headquarters for some of the world's top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Given its strategic location in the centre of Europe with direct access to the biggest European markets, close proximity to several top-tier universities, one of the fastest drug registration processes in the world, and a government committed to funding innovation, it's little wonder the region is attracting notable names.

Immunologist and California transplant, Dr. Stephen Wilson, who spent 24 years at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, is one of them. He recently left the US to lead the Botnar Institute of Immune Engineering (BIIE). Headquartered at the Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area, BIIE is a life sciences research institute focused on developing immune-based diagnostics and therapeutics for children. Dr. Wilson is concerned that American innovation will suffer long-term impacts if funding cuts to research and a dismissive mindset towards science continue.

"It has long been that if you were a top scientist in your field, you were drawn to the United States to further your research; no questions," he explained. "In particular, grants from the National Institutes of Health was a global attractor of talent, funding work in the US that has led to medical breakthroughs and acting as a catalyst to private investment and economic rewards unmatched anywhere. When research funding is abruptly cut for non-scientific reasons, it sends a signal this administration is skeptical of researchers or the importance of America's world-leader status in biomedical science."

NIH budget cuts are unnerving enough, but given they're happening in conjunction with other policy changes that evoke feelings of hostility and uncertainty, it's not surprising many top scientists are looking to practice elsewhere.

After a global survey of locations, and a commitment of over $1 billion (USD) from the Swiss philanthropic foundation, Fondation Botnar, the BIIE began its operations in Basel. Pioneering research requires the institute to assemble a critical mass of elite researchers from around the world. After first visiting Basel in 2022, Dr. Wilson and his family moved full-time in 2024 to take on the role as CEO of BIIE, and to recruit others to make the move as well.

"Moving your research and your family are both long-term decisions. Scientists accept that innovation requires perseverance and risk-tolerance, but the ecosystem around you should not bring additional chaos." Dr. Wilson added. "Here in Basel, it's palpable that the Swiss are committed to bold science and global impact. Having confidence that your organization's mission will not be undermined by shifting policies each election cycle means the research community can invest with confidence and take on the necessary level of risks."

Christof Klöpper, CEO of Basel Area Business & Innovation, the agency that promotes investment in the area, agreed. "US pharma and biotech companies used to acquire Basel-based startups, but now, they're setting up shop here," he said. "They recognize we have a science-sympathetic regional government, excellent tax rates, and offer an exceptional quality of life. But more than that, they know ambitious research and development needs policies that will not flip in a two-year cycle. Switzerland provides that certainty."

