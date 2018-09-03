Switzerland Telemedicine Market is Expected to Reach Over CHF 500 Million by 2022: Research Forecast
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and continual investments from public and private sectors, rise in aging population will increase the demand of telemedicine in Switzerland.
- Rising cost of healthcare will contribute to the increase in the revenues of telemedicine market in the country in coming years.
Telemedicine services will be more reliant on cloud-based compared to the web-based as the data or details of every patient is stored on the cloud while treatment. Artificial intelligence will be the future trend in the Tele-Medicine. There will also be more emphasis placed on the use of connected devices which can be continuously monitored at Tele-Medicine Center and required action can be taken. There is a scope that virtual hospitals might come into the picture which will be a central hub and where the patients could be treated via telemedicine.
Companies will enhance their services in order to compete in the market. Medgate will develop more follow-up services for stroke and epilepsy in coming years. Clinical robots are expected to be popular technology in the telemedicine market in future as they will help the specialists to visit their patients regardless of the location. Moreover, the specialists will be able to connect with the patient and X-ray or laboratory reports simultaneously. Personalized telemedicine applications can be made in future for both the patient and the doctor, which will be customized according to the requirements of the customers. Moreover, there will be better integration of EHR software
Radiology has been used effectively in the telemedicine market and fields such as dermatology, mental health and stroke care are also being used heavily. In future, other fields might explore telemedicine further such as psychiatry, neurology and others. Moreover, psychological ailments will become a big challenge for Swiss healthcare which will further increase the demand for tele-psychology.
Analysts at Research Forecast in their latest publication "Switzerland Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2022 - By Service Platform (Tele Home & M-Health and Tele Hospital), by Technology Platform (Software and Hardware) and by Clinical Applications (Tele Consultation, Tele Dermatology, Tele Pathology, Tele Neurology and Others)" believe that promoting better regulations, providing access to patient's long term medical records, partnering with universities and corporates offices will aid the telemedicine market.
Switzerland Telemedicine market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 12.4% during the period 2018-2022 in terms of revenue. Providing better data security and adopting different marketing techniques to creating awareness is expected to have positive impact on the overall telemedicine market.
Products Covered:
By Type of Service Platform
- Tele Home & M-Health
- Tele-Hospitals & Clinics
By Technology Platform:
- Software
- Hardware
By Clinical Applications
- Tele Consultation
- Tele Dermatology
- Tele Pathology
- Tele Neurology
- Others (Tele radiology, Tele Cardiology, Epidemiology, Prescription Counseling, Surgical Applications, Cardiology and Dentistry)
Companies Covered:
Telemedicine Service Companies:
- Medi24
- Medgate
- SWICA
- DigitalMedLab
- Eedoctors
- DrEd
- OnlineDoctor
- Swiss Telemedicine Center
Telemedicine Software Companies
- Comacrh Healthcare
- Patient Journey App
- Connected Health Tech Solutions
- Verklizan
- Team Scope
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- Portavita
- Blackford Analysis
- Cupris Healthcare
- Care Zapp
- Philips Healthcare
Telemedicine Hardware Companies
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- Tele Health Solutions
- Global MED
- Avizia
- Cupris Healthcare
- OJBio
- InTouch Health
