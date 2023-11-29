Switzerland Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors Report 2023: Philanthropy, Retirement Planning, and Financial Services, Growth Opportunities for Wealth Managers

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Nov, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Wealth Management - High Net Worth (HNW) Investors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sizes the opportunity within Switzerland's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of its HNW investors. The report is based on the publisher's proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.

HNW individuals in Switzerland are predominantly high-earning professional males, while entrepreneurs and female HNWs present a lucrative target segment for wealth managers. In a highly mature and sophisticated market such as this, discretionary mandates have the highest demand. Rising demand for philanthropy, retirement planning, and financial planning services provide the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers in the foreseeable future.

Scope

  • Expats constitute 23.2% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements
  • Robo-advice accounts for just 7.4% of the Swiss HNW portfolio. Robo-advisory services are at a very nascent stage of development in the HNW space in Switzerland, but they are slowly gaining traction
  • The average Swiss HNW investor offshores 34.8% of their wealth abroad. This proportion is expected to increase over the next 12 months, indicating that many HNW investors are uncertain about the country's economic recovery

Reasons to Buy

  • Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth
  • Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences
  • Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Demographics
  • Expats
  • Investment Style Preferences
  • Asset Allocation Preferences
  • Offshore Investment Preferences
  • Products and Services
  • Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • UBS
  • Julius Baer
  • Credit Suisse
  • True Wealth
  • Swissquote

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wp1wpa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2023: Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benx and Honda

Global Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2023: Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benx and Honda

The "Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to...
New Zealand Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Grow by 3.6% in Real Terms in 2023, Before Recording an AAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2027

New Zealand Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Grow by 3.6% in Real Terms in 2023, Before Recording an AAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2027

The "New Zealand Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.