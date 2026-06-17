Swivel Expands Leadership Team as Publishers Scale Agentic Operations

New appointments span enterprise platform operations and international sales as Swivel scales to meet growing publisher demand

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swivel, the agentic orchestration layer for modern ad operations, today announced the appointments of Joe Melaragno as EVP of Platform and Jonas Olsen as VP of International Sales. Melaragno joins from Samsung Ads, where he spent nearly a decade scaling one of the largest connected TV advertising businesses in the industry. Olsen joins from Magnite, where he led international business development for SpringServe's publisher ecosystem, and will be based in Stockholm.

Swivel helps CTV publishers, streaming platforms, and OEMs automate high-volume ad sales and operations workflows through agentic execution. The platform executes tens of thousands of optimizations per customer daily within operator-defined guardrails that keep human teams in strategic control. Swivel powers operations for media organizations including TelevisaUnivision, LG Ad Solutions, and Telly, and in October 2025 completed the advertising industry's first agent-to-agent media buy through the Ad Context Protocol.

"Publishers are past the question of whether agentic systems belong in ad ops," said Joseph Hirsch, CEO and co-founder of Swivel. "The question now is who knows how to run them inside a real business, at real scale. Joe has done that in CTV, and Jonas has spent his career inside the publisher ecosystems that need this most."

Getting agentic systems to perform inside an enterprise organization requires more than a sound technical deployment. Publishers deploying seller agents, natural language ad ops tools, and automated execution workflows are discovering that adoption depends on operational design: how workflows get structured, how teams get trained, and how model performance gets monitored and corrected over time. Few executives are better equipped for that challenge than Melaragno. At Samsung Ads, he helped build the operational infrastructure to support one of the largest and most operationally complex CTV advertising businesses in the market, managing the complexity of high-volume programmatic and direct demand across a large publisher organization.

As EVP of Platform, Melaragno will own the full lifecycle of how Swivel's enterprise clients adopt and grow with Swivel technology. He will lead the Client Services organization, oversee the rollout of Swivel's seller agent across publisher sales teams, and help scale the operational infrastructure supporting agent-to-agent transactions. Melaragno reports to Hirsch.

"I have watched every major shift in this industry create a new layer of operational complexity, and agentic systems compound that in ways we haven't seen before," said Melaragno. "The risk isn't just falling behind– these systems amplify whatever foundation you build them on. The publishers who get this right now are going to have a real competitive advantage. I am here to help our customers be the ones who claim it."

Olsen brings senior experience across the programmatic supply chain from his time at Magnite, SpringServe, and PubMatic, with direct fluency in the SSP and ad server environments that Swivel's platform is built to work within. As VP of International Sales, Olsen will lead Swivel's commercial expansion across European streaming publishers and media owners, building the go-to-market motion and client relationships to support the company's international growth. He reports to Frans Vermeulen, President and co-founder.

"The conversations I am having in Europe are the same ones happening in the US," said Olsen. "More systems, more complexity, and real pressure to move faster without adding headcount. Publishers are looking for practical ways to simplify operations and scale execution, and Swivel has the most credible answer to what publishers actually need."

The two appointments come as publishers move from experimenting with agentic systems to operating them at scale. As adoption accelerates, Swivel is investing in the expertise, infrastructure, and global presence needed to help media organizations turn agentic capabilities into operational advantage.

About Swivel

Swivel is the agentic execution layer for advertising operations. Purpose-built for the sell side, Swivel translates operator intent into coordinated actions and executes campaign updates, pacing adjustments, and optimizations across connected platforms. Swivel orchestrates execution across the stack, replacing fragmented workflows with a system built to act. Leading streaming publishers and video platforms use Swivel to move faster, act smarter, and scale with precision. To learn more about Swivel, visit www.swivel.ai.

CONTACT: Eva Leaden, [email protected]

SOURCE Swivel