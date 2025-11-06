Swivel Ushers in the Agentic Era of Ad Operations with New Brand Identity and Expanded Platform Capabilities

Swivel's new brand and platform highlight its leadership in bringing agentic orchestration to the sell side of TV and streaming

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swivel , the agentic orchestration layer for modern ad operations, today unveiled a new brand identity and website experience that reflect the company's vision for the evolution of sell-side advertising and introduced new platform capabilities that bring that vision closer to reality.

Built to connect strategy and action, Swivel enables systems to act on intent across campaign creation, optimization, and analysis. The new identity visualizes this orchestration through connected pathways that illustrate how intelligence flows across the ecosystem.

"Ad ops has always been about people managing systems," said Joe Hirsch, CEO of Swivel. "Swivel is building systems that work for people, translating strategy into coordinated action in real time."

Expanding the Platform for the Agentic Era

Swivel's new brand arrives alongside the expansion of its platform capabilities, including its seller agent, which powered the first agent-to-agent media transaction at last month's launch of the Ad Context Protocol (AdCP).

Swivel's seller agent represents a new standard for sell-side orchestration. Built on agentic logic, it translates human intent into coordinated, continuous actions across the publisher's stack. Each agent operates within defined parameters, acting toward commercial objectives with human oversight at key decision points.

To extend these capabilities across the platform, Swivel introduced intelligent tag matching, which uses AI to automatically map campaigns across systems, removing one of ad operations' most persistent bottlenecks and delivering time savings of up to 90%. The platform also now supports natural language prompting, allowing teams to use plain English to configure automations, surface insights, and activate workflows through simple commands.

Together with Swivel Optimize, the company's flagship yield management engine, these capabilities show how Swivel is advancing toward fully agentic operations for TV and streaming publishers.

Proof of Agentic Transactions at Scale

Across leading TV and streaming publishers, early deployments of Swivel's platform are demonstrating how agentic orchestration can transform sell side operations.

When LG Ad Solutions first piloted Swivel, the goal was simple: reduce the swivel-chair work that slowed campaign execution. Within weeks, the platform was orchestrating over 500,000 automated actions. Today, that number exceeds 6 million, saving more than 25,000 hours of manual work and establishing Swivel as a core part of its ad operations stack.

A leading CTV OEM generated more than $4 million in incremental revenue within its first quarter on the platform, while another large media company saw a similar lift during its initial deployment. A major streaming network added nearly $1 million in new revenue in six weeks, showing how quickly agentic orchestration can create measurable value.

At Telly, agentic workflows scaled from 30,000 to more than 170,000 orchestrated tasks across 30 demand partners in just a few months—evidence of how rapidly teams can expand efficiency once agents are in market.

Across these early deployments, Swivel's agentic orchestration increases yield, accelerates execution, and redefines what operational scale looks like for the sell side.

Defining the Framework for the Agentic Era

As agentic systems move from concept to commercial reality, Swivel is helping define how they operate in practice. The company is a founding member of the Ad Context Protocol (AdCP) initiative , the emerging standard that enables interoperability between agent-driven systems across the advertising ecosystem. By powering the first live agent-to-agent media transaction, Swivel proved how connected orchestration can already function in market.

"We've been building toward this moment from the start," said Frans Vermeulen, President of Swivel. "Agentic systems are reshaping how the sell side operates—bringing speed, intelligence, and coordination at a scale the industry has never seen. Swivel's role is to lead that transformation and make it tangible for every partner we work with."

With its new brand, active deployments, and contributions to AdCP, Swivel is defining how the sell side evolves in the agentic era.

To see how Swivel's new brand reflects the future of agentic AI in ad operations, visit www.swivel.ai

About Swivel

Swivel is the agentic execution layer for advertising operations. Purpose-built for the sell side, Swivel translates operator intent into coordinated actions and executes campaign updates, pacing adjustments, and optimizations across connected platforms. Swivel orchestrates execution across the stack, replacing fragmented workflows with a system built to act. Leading streaming publishers and video platforms use Swivel to move faster, act smarter, and scale with precision. For more information about Swivel and its suite of solutions, visit www.swivel.ai .

Media Contact:

Michael Vaughan

[email protected]

(813) 210-1706

SOURCE Swivel