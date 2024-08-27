SWIVEL Named a 2024 Finovate Awards Finalist for "Best Enterprise Payments Solution"

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIVEL™, a transaction enablement fintech that removes friction in the movement of money for financial institutions, K-12 education institutions, and the software companies that support them, has been named a finalist in the annual 2024 Finovate Awards in the category for "Best Enterprise Payments Solution," recognizing companies and financial institutions that excel in the realm of enterprise payments, balancing speed, ease of use and reliability.

SWIVEL improves the financial health of consumers and businesses alike by providing financial institutions and other payments communities with the ability to manage end-to-end payment transactions across multiple rails inside one centralized platform while addressing some of the key challenges for instant payments adoption. SWIVEL's Transaction Enablement™ platform offers secure, efficient digital payments and personalized communication channels, providing clients with real-time data posting and automated, comprehensive reporting. SWIVEL's approach to transaction enablement allows FIs to experience the benefits of a single platform environment that effortlessly manages various payment rails, ultimately enhancing financial management, reducing operational costs, and improving overall financial stability for users.

"The instant payments landscape is rapidly evolving, and today's financial institutions and payment communities need the right technology that can help them implement the right strategies to keep up now and stay ahead for tomorrow," said Jason O'Brien, CEO of SWIVEL. "SWIVEL's robust end-to-end transaction enablement capabilities create a complete payments tapestry, equipping FIs with the flexible, effective solutions to meet these needs. We are honored to be recognized by Finovate for delivering a sophisticated and integrated payment solution that goes beyond traditional payment processing."

"We are proud to recognize the 2024 Finovate Awards finalists, highlighting the organizations that are driving innovation forward and the individuals who are bringing new ideas to life," said Finovate VP Greg Palmer. "Congratulations to SWIVEL for being named a finalist this year. We look forward to announcing this year's winners at FinovateFall 2024 in New York in September."

This award recognition follows the company's recent announcement of its integration with Apple Pay®, enabling enables its credit union and community bank clients to accept loan payments from members and customers through the mobile wallet.

About SWIVEL

SWIVEL offers a transaction enablement platform that simplifies the use of Apple Pay®, VISA®, Mastercard®, and ACH for payments. The platform serves over 2,000 clients, including financial institutions, K-12 education institutions, and the software companies that support them. SWIVEL integrates with existing systems to manage payments, streamline operations, and provide user engagement tools. With tailored risk management controls for each transaction, SWIVEL helps businesses maintain compliance and improve payment processes. Find more information at www.getswivel.io .

