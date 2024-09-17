SWIVEL™ Named PayTech Awards USA 2024 Finalist in Multiple Categories

SWIVEL's Transaction Enablement™ platform recognized as an innovative paytech solution helping institutions meet the evolving needs of today's payments environment.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC's SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, a leading fintech company specializing in integrated transaction enablement solutions has been named a finalist for the PayTech Awards USA 2024 in two categories – "Tech of the Future" and "Top Innovation in Payments – Solutions for Banks & FIs." Now in its second year, the PayTech Awards USA, produced by FinTech Futures, celebrates the excellence and innovation in the rapidly expanding U.S. payments technology market while highlighting the achievements and successes of the people and companies driving this incredible sector.

Recognized as a leader in paytech innovation, SWIVEL offers a comprehensive payments environment designed to meet the evolving needs of today's financial institutions and other payments communities. Delivering a sophisticated and integrated payment solution that goes beyond traditional payment processing, SWIVEL's Transaction Enablement platform supports various payments rails, including ACH, card, and instant payments. SWIVEL's capabilities, such as interactive voice response, real-time data posting, and advanced encryption, exemplify cutting-edge payments technologies that drive efficiency and security.

SWIVEL's approach to transaction enablement allows institutions to experience the benefits of a single platform environment that effortlessly manages various payment rails, ultimately enhancing financial management, reducing operational costs, and improving overall financial stability for users. Serving over 2,000 clients across the U.S. and continuously improving user experiences, SWIVEL believes that every transaction should build and strengthen the relationship between financial institutions and their borrowers and account holders.

"Today's institutions need the right technology that can help them stay ahead for tomorrow in our rapidly evolving payments landscape. This is especially true for instant payments strategies. SWIVEL helps meet these needs, offering an innovative approach to bridging service and technology delivery, streamlining transaction processing, and enhancing the payments experience," said Jason O'Brien, CEO of SWIVEL. "We are honored to be selected as a finalist for this year's PayTech Awards and to be named alongside so many of the industry's best and brightest, helping to shape and define the future of payments."

SWIVEL has also been recently named a 2024 Finovate Awards finalist for "Best Enterprise Payments Solution." These recognitions follow the company's recent announcement of its integration with Apple Pay®, enabling its credit union and community bank clients to accept loan payments from members and customers through the mobile wallet.

The winners for the PayTech Awards 2024 will be announced at an upcoming ceremony, with the details to be announced soon. For more information and updates, visit https://informaconnect.com/paytech-awards-usa/

About SWIVEL

SWIVEL, an SWBC company, offers a transaction enablement platform that simplifies the use of Apple Pay®, VISA®, Mastercard®, and ACH for payments. The platform serves over 2,000 clients, including financial institutions, K-12 education institutions, and the software companies that support them. SWIVEL integrates with existing systems to manage payments, streamline operations, and provide user engagement tools. With tailored risk management controls for each transaction, SWIVEL helps businesses maintain compliance and improve payment processes. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Find more information at www.getswivel.io .

