SWIVEL Partners With Federal Reserve Experts To Host Exclusive Webinar Series on the Future of Instant Payments

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIVEL™, a transaction enablement fintech that streamlines money movement, enhances user engagement, and mitigates risk in digital environments, announced that it is hosting an upcoming three-part webinar series exploring how SWIVEL's Instant Payments solution in collaboration with FedNow®, the new instant payments service from The Federal Reserve, is helping to unlock and empower this rail both today and for the future. Joined by experts from The Federal Reserve, these sessions will offer a comprehensive understanding of FedNow and its benefits, as well as how SWIVEL's Instant Payments offering can help financial institutions create faster payments strategies to drive revenue growth and stay competitive.

The first session, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, will offer an introduction to the fundamentals of SWIVEL's Instant Payments solution. SWIVEL's team of experts will discuss the instant payments revolution and how you can utilize it to your benefit.

The second will focus on the compliance, risk management, and governance strategies of SWIVEL's Instant Payments, offering expert, in-depth guidance and outlining the essential steps and best practices for a smooth integration process.

Slated for 2025, the final installment will feature a fireside chat as experts offer practical advice while exploring real-world use cases to show how SWIVEL & FedNow enhance payments processing capabilities, boost customer satisfaction, and offer a strong competitive advantage.

These webinars are designed to provide a thorough understanding of FedNow and how SWIVEL's Instant Payments solution can help ensure institutions can get the most from this new rail while removing the uncertainties of their real-time payments strategies. Each will also include live Q&A sessions to further help participants gain valuable insights on the questions and trends driving today's instant payments landscape for their peers.

"We are excited to launch this new, informative webinar series to offer guidance on the many benefits of FedNow and how SWIVEL can help unlock its true potential while shedding some light on navigating instant payments adoption," said Amanda Crocker, COO of SWIVEL. "Most financial institutions recognize the need to develop their instant payments strategies, but many are still hesitant due to volume questions and uncertainties, making it difficult to justify and prioritize the costs. Our hope is that this series will take some of the mystery out of adopting for these institutions, and we are so pleased to have our friends from the Fed join us to share how SWIVEL's Instant Payments supported by FedNow can help them thrive and succeed."

About SWIVEL

SWIVEL offers a transaction enablement platform that simplifies the use of Apple Pay®, VISA®, Mastercard®, and ACH for payments. The platform serves over 2,000 clients, including financial institutions, K-12 education institutions, and the software companies that support them. SWIVEL integrates with existing systems to manage payments, streamline operations, and provide user engagement tools. With tailored risk management controls for each transaction, SWIVEL helps businesses maintain compliance and improve payment processes. Find more information at www.getswivel.io.

