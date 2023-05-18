SWK LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ("Stanley" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWK) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Stanley investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 28, 2021 and July 28, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/stanley-black-decker-inc-information-request-form-2?prid=39515&wire=4

SWK investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were in fact quickly eroding then-heightened demand for Stanley's tools and outdoor products; (ii) the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 was returning to 2019 pre-pandemic levels; (iii) Stanley's operations were already showing signs of slowing demand; (iv) as a result of reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand; and (v) as a result of Stanley's inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company's results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted. As a result of the foregoing, Stanley's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Stanley during the relevant time frame, you have until May 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP