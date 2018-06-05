SWK Technologies Acquires ISM

BJ O'Reilly, President of ISM, stated, "Our companies have worked together for many years, and we know each other well. The customer-focused approach and corporate culture at SWK is almost identical to ours. We have tremendous opportunities in front of us, and the size and scale of the combined organizations will provide us with the resources to take full advantage of these opportunities. We're better together, and clients on both sides will benefit from this transaction."

Mark Meller, CEO of SWK, stated, "ISM and SWK are ideal fits for each other. BJ has done a spectacular job in building and growing a profitable, high-quality organization. The talent, skills and expertise that he and his partner, Carla Brown, bring to our organization, the technical infrastructure and ability to host an array of business applications for our customers, and the geographic differentiation make ISM an excellent acquisition for SWK on many levels."

BJ will join SWK as the new Chief Technology Officer to lend his expertise towards helping to drive SWK's organic growth strategies, while Carla will take over as VP of Partners and Alliances where she will leverage and expand upon existing industry relationships in support of the extensive SWK partner program.

About SWK Technologies:

SWK Technologies, Inc. (www.swktech.com) is an IT consulting company that develops and provides internationally distributed on-premises and cloud solutions, including Sage ERP, MAPADOC EDI, Time & Billing, Acumatica, NetSuite, Nectari, AccellosOne WMS, and other business software essentials. SWK's network services division provides comprehensive IT infrastructure management, security, back up, and business continuity services. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ: SSNT).

About ISM

ISM began as a small business with one vision in mind: "Simple answers to difficult questions." Their goal was to convert complex technology into tangible business value so their clients get more work accomplished using fewer resources. Keeping that same vision in mind, today ISM has grown to become one of the top Sage resellers and business technology providers in the country.

