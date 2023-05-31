SWOG-nCartes Collaboration Presented at the Spring 2023 SWOG Hybrid Group Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SWOG-nCartes EHR-to-EDC collaboration between nCoup and the SWOG Cancer Research Network was showcased at the Spring 2023 SWOG Hybrid Group Meeting earlier this month in San Francisco.

nCartes (https://ncartes.ncoup.com)  is a transformational cloud software platform that enables clinical trial sponsors and sites to harness electronic health record (EHD) data to automate electronic data capture (EDC) for clinical trials, patient registries, cell manufacturing and more. Having completed a successful SWOG-nCartes pilot, nCartes is now live on several SWOG trials with more sites joining at an accelerating pace.  In addition, following the pilot success, SWOG expanded the collaboration to support ten clinical trials.

Nicole Mahaffey, PhD, CCRP, Data Research Coordinator Supervisor at UC Davis Cancer Research Center shared this about her team's experience: "UC Davis anticipates average time savings of 5-15 minutes on forms that auto populate utilizing nCartes, saving a significant amount of time over the lifespan of a trial for data entry. Additionally, we expect a decrease in queries as nCartes will help streamline data entry consistency." 

"SWOG has been an exceptional partner working with nCoup to unleash the value of nCartes for SWOG cancer research sites," says nCoup CEO John McIlwain. "We are delighted to have been invited to showcase the SWOG-nCartes opportunity to the SWOG cancer research community at large."

nCoup gratefully acknowledges the leadership and teams at the following SWOG-nCartes pilot sites without whom success would not have been possible:

  • UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • University of Kansas Cancer Center
  • University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute

About nCoup:

nCoup provides innovative cloud solutions that address specialized operational needs of organizations conducting clinical research. nCoup, Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.ncoup.com.

