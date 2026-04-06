Swoogo Launches Native MCP Server, Becoming the First and Only Event Platform to Connect Live Event Data to AI Tools

Event teams can now query registrations, analyze attendance, and vibe code custom event sites using Swoogo together with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Lovable and others

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoogo, the event management platform for B2B event teams, today announced the launch of its native Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Swoogo is the first and only event management platform to offer a native, ready-to-use MCP server, giving event teams direct access to their live event data inside AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Lovable, Replit, and Cursor.

Setup takes five minutes. No code or engineering resources required.

MCP is an open standard that lets AI tools connect securely to external systems. With Swoogo's MCP server, the AI tools event teams use every day can now read, query, and act on real event data.

"Most event platforms are building AI inside their own walls and stopping there," said Chris Sykes, CEO of Swoogo. "We're building AI into Swoogo too, but we're also doing something different: connecting event data to the AI tools our customers already use. Planners shouldn't have to choose between our AI and theirs."

Three use cases, one connection

Swoogo's MCP server unlocks three capabilities for event teams:

Conversational data access. Event teams can ask plain-language questions about registrations, session capacity, attendee profiles, and more, and get answers in seconds without opening a dashboard or exporting a spreadsheet. Which companies have the most registrants? Which sessions are approaching capacity? Who still needs follow-up? Swoogo delivers answers.

AI-powered event builds. With tools like Lovable, Replit, or Cursor, event teams can vibe code a fully branded event site or registration experience through conversation. Teams describe what they want, the tool builds it, and registration data flows directly back into Swoogo as the system of record. No design team or engineering resources required.

Cross-event intelligence. Most event data lives in silos, one event at a time, one report at a time. Swoogo's MCP server connects the dots across an entire event portfolio and pulls in outside data sources to add context event data alone can't provide. For example, by pairing two completely different data sources, like Swoogo and a CRM, teams can identify which attendees converted to customers, compare which events and regions drove the most revenue, and pinpoint which content or experiences closed the most deals. The server enables insights across an organization's full event history that no single dashboard could surface, powering recommendations teams can actually act on.

Why it matters

Most event platforms are building AI as closed, internal features that live inside their own products. Swoogo took a different approach: rather than locking AI capabilities behind a proprietary interface, Swoogo built an open connection point that lets event teams bring their own tools.

Because MCP is an open standard, Swoogo's MCP server works with any AI tool that supports the protocol. As adoption grows, Swoogo's compatibility expands automatically.

Swoogo's MCP functionality also compounds with other connected data sources. Paired with Salesforce, event teams can identify which attendees turned into pipeline. Layered with company data, they can segment registrants by industry. The insights stack.

"We didn't want to build another chatbot," said Mike Olivieri, CTO of Swoogo. "We wanted to build a connection point. The best AI tool for any given team is the one they're already using. Our job is to make sure their Swoogo data is there when they need it."

Availability

Swoogo's MCP server is available now with full access for all customers through Summer 2026.

An on-demand webinar at swoogo.events shows Swoogo's MCP server in action. Swoogo will also demo MCP functionality live at Boldpush's AI for Events Demo Day on April 30, 2026.

See it live: AI for Events Demo Day

Swoogo is demoing at Boldpush's AI for Events Demo Day on April 30, 2026. The event is free, live only, and features 10-minute demos from AI-native companies across event tech. Jessica Fields, Swoogo's VP Engineering, will demo core use cases live. Tickets are available through Julius Solaris on LinkedIn.

About Swoogo

Swoogo is the event management platform built for B2B event teams who need full control over registration, branding, and data. From flagship conferences to repeatable field marketing programs, Swoogo handles complex registration logic, multi-track agendas, and deep integrations with the tools teams already use. With 30+ native integrations, an open API, and the industry's first native MCP server, Swoogo is built to work the way event teams actually work. Headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at swoogo.events.

Media Contact

Stacey Baer

VP Marketing, Swoogo

[email protected]

SOURCE Swoogo