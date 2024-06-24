Swoogo Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List Three Years in a Row

Swoogo's mission is to empower individuals to bring people together— beginning with its own team. Through a steadfast commitment to nurturing a fun, collaborative, and growth-oriented work environment, Swoogo aims to continue setting the bar in workplace excellence.

Chris Sykes, CEO of Swoogo, shared his excitement for the achievement: "I'm incredibly proud of our ongoing commitment to culture."

"We wouldn't continue to receive this recognition if every individual wasn't equally invested in making Swoogo an awesome place to work. I'm honored to lead a team that cares so much about events, our customers, and each other."

For the 2024 list, Inc. Magazine gathered anonymous employee feedback to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation. This feedback underscores how Swoogo excels in meeting and exceeding its employees' needs, even amidst a rapidly evolving events industry landscape.

Abby Foutch, Senior Employee Experience Manager at Swoogo, added: "I was unbelievably proud to see 'fun' as the word Swoogo employees used most frequently in Inc.'s survey. We ask a lot of our team members, and there's no shortage of incredible, hard work— but it's my job to ensure that 'fun' always shines through, and I couldn't be more proud of the culture we've created together."

Since its inception in 2015 by event technology veterans Leonora Valvo, Tim Cummins, and Neil Keefe, Swoogo has consistently showcased innovation in the event management arena and leadership in customer service. The organization's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent is Swoogo's foremost strategy for continuing to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Swoogo's focus on user-friendliness and customer-first approach has fueled rapid growth and a diverse client portfolio, serving events of all types and sizes.

About Swoogo

Swoogo is an intuitive event management platform offering exceptional registration, marketing, and event logistics. Designed by and for event organizers, Swoogo simplifies the complexities of event planning, enabling professionals to create powerful and engaging experiences.

For more information about Swoogo, please visit swoogo.events .

About Inc. Magazine

Inc. is the world's most trusted business-media brand, providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit inc.com .

