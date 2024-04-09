Swoon Launches "Bestie" Campaign, Unveils New Look and Formulation

Rolling out its most dynamic marketing effort to date, the beverage brand is proving good really can be good for you

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoon, the zero-sugar beverage brand, today announced the launch of their newest campaign, Bestie. Inspired by besties everywhere, the campaign aims to celebrate Swoon's loyal fans and the brand's ability to love consumers back with delicious, naturally sweetened, zero-sugar offerings – keeping their best interests at heart.

The booming brand, currently experiencing triple digit year over year growth, didn't need to look far for inspiration. Co-founders and co-Chief Executive Officers, Cristina Ros Blankfein and Jen Ross, were friends well before creating Swoon in 2019. Since then, it's been their mission to create zero-sugar beverages as beneficial for consumers as they are beloved by them.

"This campaign concept is core to who we are. Swoon came to exist because Jen and I believed there should be a zero-sugar drink option with natural sweeteners that consumers could feel good about enjoying," said Blankfein. "It's a beverage you can love that loves you right back." Adds Ross, "The Swoon line offers incredible flavor and better-for-you options. Our consumers know sugar isn't their friend, so we're thrilled to launch this campaign introducing them to a product that has their back – like a true bestie should."

Activating across various consumer channels including digital, social, out of home, podcasts, retail and experiential, the national campaign will introduce fans to a slew of celebrity and influencer besties, such as mother-daughter bestie duo and reality stars, Melissa and Antonia Gorga, as well as engaging in-market activations that will bring the Swoon brand to life.

Along with the campaign, Swoon is also releasing refreshed packaging designs and product formulations. The evolved look, created in partnership with Paula Grant and her Suite 9C team, clearly communicates the product taste profiles and benefits in a bright, approachable way and is now distributed in more sustainable, printed cans that are 100% recyclable, transitioning away from printed sleeves. Inspired by consumer feedback, Swoon's taste is smoother and better than ever while continuing to boast a naturally sweetened formula with zero sugar, 5 calories and vitamin C.

"Our incredible consumers love so many things about the Swoon brand," said Sarah Gustat, Swoon Chief Marketing Officer, "but most importantly, they know that we are creating beverages that provide fantastic taste with uncomplicated ingredients. With 98% of our surveyed consumers reporting they prefer our sleeker, more sustainable packaging and 93% favoring the new formulation, we know we've hit the mark. Our team looks forward to seeking out continued opportunities to provide an unparalleled drink option to the marketplace."

The dynamic new campaign, refreshed packaging design and formulation will roll out nationwide this month with the new printed cans hitting shelves now through summer 2024. Swoon is available for purchase on Amazon and at most major grocery retailers nationwide.

About Swoon

Swoon is on a mission to make people happier and healthier, one drink at a time! For Swoon it's personal. Our co-founder, Jen, is a Type 1 diabetic, who believes that good for you should taste good. Swoon is a line of refreshing, naturally sweet teas and lemonades with zero sugar and only 5 calories in seven flavors you will Swoon over including Pink Lemonade, Peach Tea and Half and Half. We have replaced 200 million grams of sugar for our consumers in 2023 and plan to replace 50 trillion grams of sugar in the next five years!

