Swoop - The Official Transportation Partner for Bitcoin Miami, Dapper Labs and NFT | LA

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoop Inc. has been named the official transportation partner for Bitcoin 2022 Miami Beach. The conference is taking place in-person at the Convention Center in Miami Beach between April 6th-9th, 2022. The biggest Bitcoin event in the world will feature speakers such as Michael Saylor, Cathie Wood, Peter Thiel and Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador.

The transportation tech company, Swoop, will transport 35,000 attendees to and from the conference, surrounding hotels and after parties hosted by SoFi and eToro. This event takes place only months after Swoop handled all transportation, shuttling and logistics for other crypto-related events with Dapper Lab event in NYC and the NFT | LA in Los Angeles.

Large events, conferences, and individuals want an easy and reliable way to arrange transportation. Most transportation operators often don't have the capacity and technology to accommodate large corporate events or conferences. This generally means organizers have to work with multiple transportation companies, often resulting an increased workload and a poor customer experience. This is one of the many reasons why companies choose the award-winning transportation service Swoop. A one-stop-shop full service transportation solution that can accommodate all rides regardless of the size of the event. Customers love the white glove, 5-star experience tailored to groups of any size. Whether it is for Fortune 500 companies or event planners, Swoop's mission is to make transportation transparent, accessible, reliable and affordable.

Whether you need corporate shuttles, buses, SUVs, onsite coordinators or even a customized wrapped vehicle to show off your brand (see pictures), Swoop does it all.

If you are attending Bitcoin 2022, make sure to use the ride pass option from Wynwood directly to the convention center. Since parking is not available on-site, Bitcoin 2022 is encouraging you to plan ahead. Ride-share will be congested near the convention center and the city, Swoop GA shuttle transportation is the preferred method of transportation by the conference and the City of Miami.

You can book your transportation here.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12912064

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Swoop Inc.