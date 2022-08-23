Swoop into the adventure of the Appalachian cows!

Travel into the Crazy Cows universe to confront an adventurous journey

KARLOVAC, Croatia, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Cows are 5,500 randomly produced NFTs developed on the Ethereum blockchain with the ERC-1155 standards. Crazy Cows of the Appalachians will captivate children ranging from 10 to 110 years of age. This family drama is lively and engaging at the same time. Author Nancy Perryman discusses a real- life episode that inspired her first literary piece, in which 90-year-old Grandpa (Al) wanted to get rid of all the farm's cattle. Grandma Joy, his wife, pleads for a miracle because she fears her husband would soon forget when he gets up from bed every day. Meanwhile, an orphan cow named Orphie hops from the cattle wagon as if in response to Grandma's prayer, giving Al's life new meaning.

When removed from the herd, Orphie becomes crazily strange, almost as bizarre as the local thug, who has his own reasons for despising that insane cow and her human family. Crazy Cow NFTs will discover why the cow's and the child's lives are so similar, and how the unstoppable combination causes havoc in the neighborhood. The horrible misery of separation, envy, family secrets, mystery sketches, an elusive handmade box, and a near-drowning experience are just a few of the elements that add to the twists and turns of this almost authentic southern Appalachian story.

The Crazy Cow NFTs will be available for purchase on the mint website. Once the initial 5.5k CCOWs are sold out, the collection will be available on Opensea. The presale mint price is currently 0.015 ETH (up to 200 CCOWs), with the public sale mint price to be higher. Following the minting procedure, metadata and an official CCOW ranking will be made public. You will be able to see each of your unique items on the Opensea website.

CCOWs are created programmatically by combining more than 200 attributes like accessories, backdrop, dress, head, and more! The CCOW rarity list will be made public when you have minted the NFTs from the website, and it will then be listed in Opensea.

Each holder of an NFT will obtain a set of social media avatars. As a CCOW owner, you will have access to a comprehensive digital bundle of your CCOW avatars, which you can use on the social media sites of your choice. In addition, an exclusive club for CRAZY COWS will be established. This exclusive group will be open only to certified CCOW owners.

Crazy Cows will build its own NFT marketplace to provide clients with security and certainty while buying, selling, trading, minting, and staking NFTs. The Crazy Cow team will also create a 2D P2E game based on the aesthetics and culture of the CRAZY COWS universe, and you will need a Crazy Cows NFT to play our P2E game.

Join our Discord to buy the NFTs soon when they launch:

Website: https://www.ccows.club/

