Swoop Joins NAI, Bridging Patient Privacy and Health Outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoop, the company driving better patient outcomes with its AI-generated digital audiences for the health industry, announced today it has become the newest member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory industry association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising.

As the first consumer health data focused company to join the NAI, Swoop is now uniquely positioned to drive the conversation around the importance of patient privacy and how it is balanced by the power of advertising to improve patient outcomes.

"Our technology helps empower patients to get faster diagnoses, lower the cost of healthcare and shorten the path to potentially life-saving treatments," says Swoop CEO and co-founder Ronald Elwell. "We believe very strongly that what we do helps people.

"At the same time, protecting individual patients' privacy is of utmost importance. Ever since the announcement of the NAI's 2020 Code of Conduct, we've recognized an opportunity to be at the forefront of protecting privacy without sacrificing our ability to improve health outcomes."

NAI is comprised of third-party digital advertising companies, with members committed to empowering consumers to make informed choices about the collection of data for the purposes of advertising. Their 2020 Code of Conduct includes extensive guidelines for using health-related data for the purposes of advertising, and Swoop is looking forward to helping the self-regulatory association continue to define its approach to a segment that is privacy-sensitive as well as having huge potential societal benefits.

"We are excited to welcome Swoop as a new NAI member," said NAI President and CEO Leigh Freund. "As a member, Swoop's expertise makes them well-positioned to inform the discussion around the intersection of the use of health data and privacy. In addition, membership helps Swoop demonstrate their commitment to transparent and responsible data management practices and distinguishes them from their competitors."

About Swoop

Based in Cambridge, Swoop offers best-in-class health segments for audience targeting. By modeling populations based on deidentified health and demographic data, Swoop is able to provide biopharma clients with the digital messaging capability they need to educate patients and healthcare providers about their products and the conditions associated with them. To learn more, visit www.swoop.com

About the NAI

Founded in 2000, the not-for-profit Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) is the leading non-profit self-regulatory association comprised of third-party digital advertising companies and dedicated to responsible data collection and its use. Almost every Internet ad served in the United States involves the technology of one or more of the NAI's hundreds of member companies, who provide the infrastructure for the Interest-Based Advertising that enables a thriving and diverse market of ad-supported free content and services. The NAI's role is to help promote consumer privacy and trust in this market by creating and enforcing high standards for responsible data collection and use practices online and in mobile environments among its members. Additional information can be found at www.networkadvertising.org

