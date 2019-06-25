Swoop releases its 2019 Winter schedule, adds Los Cabos to its network

Airline brings more sun flying to Canadians this winter, adds three aircraft to its fleet

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today Swoop released its 2019 winter schedule with non-stop flights available for booking from June 25, 2019 through April 25, 2020. The schedule boasts 28 winter getaway routes, including the enticing new destination of Los Cabos, Mexico.

As part of the winter schedule, Swoop announced three-times weekly service between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and twice-weekly service between Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The Los Cabos routes start November 2, 2019 and November 17, 2019, respectively.

"The 2019 winter schedule adds Las Cabos and expands service at existing domestic locations," said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. "This past year we've learned that our network is solid and now we're tweaking it using our next three planned aircraft deliveries. Our travellers have been asking for more sun-service and we have responded by adding routes from Winnipeg, Edmonton and London, Ont."

Swoop's service in Winnipeg will increase from 16 to 26 weekly flights at the height of the winter schedule, 14 of which will serve transborder and international destinations. Winnipeg will enjoy new service to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; Mesa, Arizona; and Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay, Florida.

Edmonton will add service to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Los Cabos and Cancun, Mexico.

New sun-service from London, Ontario includes Cancun, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Orlando, Florida.

Swoop has maintained its growth plan and will be accepting the delivery of three more aircraft by the end of 2019, bringing its fleet total to 10 Boeing 737-NG 800s.

Flights are now available for booking through to April 25, 2020.

Details of Swoop's winter schedule

Domestic

Markets Service Starts Service

Offered Weekly

Frequency Air

Transportation

Charges (ATC)

base fare from Taxes,

Fees and

Charges Total One-

Way Price

From * Abbotsford

and London June 25 Daily except

Saturday 6x $87.17 $11.83 $99CAD Abbotsford

and Winnipeg June 25 Monday,

Wednesday

& Friday 3x $115.73 $13.26 $129CAD Edmonton

and

Abbotsford June 25 Daily 16x $19.07 $39.93 $59CAD Edmonton

and Winnipeg June 25 Monday,

Wednesday

& Friday 3x $19.07 $39.93 $59CAD Edmonton

and Hamilton June 25 Daily except

Saturday 6x $76.21 $42.79 $119CAD Edmonton

and London June 25 Daily except

Saturday 6x $57.17 $41.83 $99CAD Hamilton and Abbotsford June 25 Daily except

Saturday 6x $108.59 $50.41 $159CAD Hamilton and

Winnipeg June 25 Daily except

Thursday 6x $46.64 $42.36 $89CAD Hamilton and

Halifax June 25 Tuesday,

Thursday,

Friday &

Saturday 4x $55.49 $43.51 $99CAD Transborder

Markets Service Starts Service Offered Weekly

Frequency Air

Transportation

Charges (ATC)

base fare from Taxes,

Fees and

Charges Total One-

Way Price

From * Abbotsford

and Las

Vegas June 25 Thursday &

Sunday 2x $38.44 $60.56 $99CAD Kelowna and

Las Vegas June 25 Thursday &

Sunday 2x $18.44 $80.56 $99CAD Edmonton

and Las

Vegas June 25 Daily 7x $27.49 $91.51 $119CAD Edmonton

and Orlando June 25 Monday &

Friday 2x $65.58 $93.41 $159CAD Edmonton

and Mesa June 25 Wednesday &

Sunday 2x $85.00 $94.39 $179.39CAD Winnipeg and Las Vegas November 15 Monday &

Friday 2x $51.53 $87.47 $139CAD Winnipeg and

Orlando November 15 Tuesday &

Friday 2x $51.53 $87.47 $139CAD Winnipeg and

Fort

Lauderdale November 16 Monday &

Saturday 2x $70.58 $88.42 $159CAD Winnipeg and

Tampa Bay November 17 Thursday &

Sunday 2x $51.53 $87.47 $139CAD Winnipeg and

Mesa December 15 Thursday &

Sunday 2x $89.63 $89.37 $179CAD London and

Las Vegas October 3 Thursday &

Sunday 2x $69.00 $70.00 $139CAD London and

Orlando October 26 Wednesday &

Saturday 2x $69.00 $70.00 $139CAD Hamilton and

Las Vegas June 25 Monday,

Thursday,

Friday &

Sunday 4x $68.68 $90.32 $159CAD Hamilton

and Orlando June 25 Monday,

Wednesday,

Thursday &

Saturday 4x $30.58 $88.42 $119CAD Hamilton and

Tampa Bay June 25 Monday,

Wednesday &

Sunday 3x $30.58 $88.42 $119CAD Hamilton and

Fort

Lauderdale June 25 Monday,

Friday &

Saturday 3x $30.58 $88.41 $119CAD International

Markets Service Starts Service

Offered Weekly

Frequency Air

Transportation

Charges (ATC)

base fare from Taxes,

Fees and Charges Total One-

Way Price

From * Abbotsford

and Mazatlán June 25 Wednesday

& Friday 2x $95.27 $63.91 $159.18CAD Abbotsford

and Puerto

Vallarta June 25 Monday &

Saturday 2x $135.27 $63.91 $199.18CAD Edmonton

and Los

Cabos November 2 Tuesday,

Thursday &

Saturday 3x $83.59 $95.41 $179CAD Edmonton

and Puerto

Vallarta October 19 Monday & Saturday 2x $83.59 $95.41 $179CAD Edmonton

and Cancun October 24 Thursday &

Saturday 2x $83.59 $95.41 $179CAD Edmonton

and Mazatlán November 2 Wednesday &

Saturday 2x $83.59 $95.41 $179CAD Winnipeg and

Los Cabos November 17 Wednesday &

Sunday 2x $108.84 $90.16 $199CAD Winnipeg and

Puerto

Vallarta November 27 Tuesday 2x $88.84 $90.16 $179CAD London and

Cancun October 24 Thursday &

Saturday 2x $107.18 $71.82 $179CAD Hamilton and

Puerto

Vallarta June 25 Wednesday,

Friday &

Sunday 3x $87.02 $92.16 $179.18CAD Hamilton and

Cancun June 25 Tuesday,

Thursday &

Saturday 3x $47.02 $92.16 $139.18CAD Hamilton and Montego Bay June 25 Wednesday &

Saturday 2x $37.63 $111.36 $149CAD

*Every day low fares. Lower promotional fares may be available during select travel periods.

"Our growing partnership with Swoop is creating more options for Winnipeg travellers while giving new visitors the opportunity to come explore our great city," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "These new non-stop direct routes enhance Winnipeg's network for the benefit of our community."

"We want to thank Swoop for increasing its service to the Edmonton Metro Region and helping bring those warm, sunny destinations a little closer," said Tom Ruth, President and CEO Edmonton International Airport. "Our market is always looking for new ways to explore the world."

"We're excited to offer passengers non-stop ultra-low-cost flights to Cancun, Las Vegas and Orlando from London" says Michael Seabrook, CEO at London International Airport. "These added flights are further indications of Swoop's success in London. With the combination of great flight dates and ultra-low-cost fares, we hope travellers in Southwestern Ontario make the most of these new flights this winter!"

Additional Quotes

"We are thrilled to see routes to Winnipeg and Las Vegas launch this year with Swoop," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. "We've heard from the community that they want more non-stop destinations from Kelowna and working with Swoop is just one way we are making this happen."

"Abbotsford is home to YXX, one of Canada's fastest growing airports. I'm pleased to see that this winter, YXX will see Swoop bring back a suite of international flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Las Vegas and extend their domestic service to include London, Ontario and Winnipeg through the winter season," said Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford. "YXX and Swoop provide a significant regional benefit, offering travellers safe and accessible air travel options from the hub of the Fraser Valley."

"To complement Swoop's year-round services from Hamilton International to various destinations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, we are excited to welcome back the seasonal destinations of Tampa Bay and Puerto Vallarta this winter," said Cathie Puckering, President and CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "Swoop's affordable travel options to its growing list of southbound destinations will allow Canadians to escape the cold winter months ahead and travel more often from Hamilton - Swoop's Eastern Canadian base."

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com .

