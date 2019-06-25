Swoop releases its 2019 Winter schedule, adds Los Cabos to its network

News provided by

Swoop

Jun 25, 2019, 05:00 ET

Airline brings more sun flying to Canadians this winter, adds three aircraft to its fleet

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today Swoop released its 2019 winter schedule with non-stop flights available for booking from June 25, 2019 through April 25, 2020. The schedule boasts 28 winter getaway routes, including the enticing new destination of Los Cabos, Mexico.

As part of the winter schedule, Swoop announced three-times weekly service between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and twice-weekly service between Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The Los Cabos routes start November 2, 2019 and November 17, 2019, respectively.

"The 2019 winter schedule adds Las Cabos and expands service at existing domestic locations," said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. "This past year we've learned that our network is solid and now we're tweaking it using our next three planned aircraft deliveries. Our travellers have been asking for more sun-service and we have responded by adding routes from Winnipeg, Edmonton and London, Ont."

Swoop's service in Winnipeg will increase from 16 to 26 weekly flights at the height of the winter schedule, 14 of which will serve transborder and international destinations. Winnipeg will enjoy new service to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; Mesa, Arizona; and Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay, Florida.

Edmonton will add service to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Los Cabos and Cancun, Mexico.

New sun-service from London, Ontario includes Cancun, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Orlando, Florida.

Swoop has maintained its growth plan and will be accepting the delivery of three more aircraft by the end of 2019, bringing its fleet total to 10 Boeing 737-NG 800s.

Flights are now available for booking through to April 25, 2020.  

Details of Swoop's winter schedule 

Domestic
Markets

Service Starts

Service
Offered

Weekly
Frequency

Air
Transportation
Charges (ATC)
base fare from

Taxes,
Fees and
Charges

Total One-
Way Price
From *

Abbotsford
and London

June 25

Daily except
Saturday

6x

$87.17

$11.83

$99CAD

Abbotsford
and Winnipeg

June 25

Monday,
Wednesday
& Friday

3x

$115.73

$13.26

$129CAD

Edmonton
and
Abbotsford

June 25

Daily

16x

$19.07

$39.93

$59CAD

Edmonton
and Winnipeg

June 25

Monday,
Wednesday
& Friday

3x

$19.07

$39.93

$59CAD

Edmonton
and Hamilton

June 25

Daily except
Saturday

6x

$76.21

$42.79

$119CAD

Edmonton
and London

June 25

Daily except
Saturday

6x

$57.17

$41.83

$99CAD

Hamilton and Abbotsford

June 25

Daily except
Saturday

6x

$108.59

$50.41

$159CAD

Hamilton and
Winnipeg

June 25

Daily except
Thursday

6x

$46.64

$42.36

$89CAD

Hamilton and
Halifax

June 25

Tuesday,
Thursday,
Friday &
Saturday

4x

$55.49

$43.51

$99CAD

Transborder
Markets

Service Starts

Service Offered

Weekly
Frequency

Air
Transportation
Charges (ATC)
base fare from

Taxes,
Fees and
Charges

Total One-
Way Price
From *

Abbotsford
and Las
Vegas

June 25

Thursday &
Sunday

2x

$38.44

$60.56

$99CAD

Kelowna and
Las Vegas

June 25

Thursday &
Sunday

2x

$18.44

$80.56

$99CAD

Edmonton
and Las
Vegas

June 25

Daily

7x

$27.49

$91.51

$119CAD

Edmonton
and Orlando

June 25

Monday &
Friday

2x

$65.58

$93.41

$159CAD

Edmonton
and Mesa

June 25

Wednesday &
Sunday

2x

$85.00

$94.39

$179.39CAD

Winnipeg and Las Vegas

November 15

Monday &
Friday

2x

$51.53

$87.47

$139CAD

Winnipeg and
Orlando

November 15

Tuesday &
Friday

2x

$51.53

$87.47

$139CAD

Winnipeg and
Fort
Lauderdale

November 16

Monday &
Saturday

2x

$70.58

$88.42

$159CAD

Winnipeg and
Tampa Bay

November 17

Thursday &
Sunday

2x

$51.53

$87.47

$139CAD

Winnipeg and
Mesa

December 15

Thursday &
Sunday

2x

$89.63

$89.37

$179CAD

London and
Las Vegas

October 3

Thursday &
Sunday

2x

$69.00

$70.00

$139CAD

London and
Orlando

October 26

Wednesday &
Saturday

2x

$69.00

$70.00

$139CAD

Hamilton and
Las Vegas

June 25

Monday,
Thursday,
Friday &
Sunday

4x

$68.68

 

$90.32

$159CAD

Hamilton
and Orlando

June 25

Monday,
Wednesday,
Thursday &
Saturday

4x

$30.58

$88.42

$119CAD

Hamilton and
Tampa Bay

June 25

Monday,
Wednesday &
Sunday

3x

$30.58

$88.42

$119CAD

Hamilton and
Fort
Lauderdale

June 25

Monday,
Friday &
Saturday

3x

$30.58

$88.41

$119CAD

International
Markets

Service Starts

Service
Offered

Weekly
Frequency

Air
Transportation
Charges (ATC)
base fare from

Taxes,
Fees and Charges

Total One-
Way Price
From *

Abbotsford
and Mazatlán

June 25

Wednesday
& Friday

2x

$95.27

$63.91

$159.18CAD

Abbotsford
and Puerto
Vallarta

June 25

Monday &
Saturday

2x

$135.27

$63.91

$199.18CAD

Edmonton
and Los
Cabos

November 2

Tuesday,
Thursday &
Saturday

3x

$83.59

$95.41

$179CAD

Edmonton
and Puerto
Vallarta

October 19

Monday

 & Saturday

2x

$83.59

$95.41

$179CAD

Edmonton
and Cancun

October 24

Thursday &
Saturday

2x

$83.59

$95.41

$179CAD

Edmonton
and Mazatlán

November 2

Wednesday &
Saturday

2x

$83.59

$95.41

$179CAD

Winnipeg and
Los Cabos

November 17

Wednesday &
Sunday

2x

$108.84

$90.16

$199CAD

Winnipeg and
Puerto
Vallarta

November 27

Tuesday

2x

$88.84

$90.16

$179CAD

London and
Cancun

October 24

Thursday &
Saturday

2x

$107.18

$71.82

$179CAD

Hamilton and
Puerto
Vallarta

June 25

Wednesday,
Friday &
Sunday

3x

$87.02

$92.16

$179.18CAD

Hamilton and
Cancun

June 25

Tuesday,
Thursday &
Saturday

3x

$47.02

$92.16

$139.18CAD

Hamilton and Montego Bay

June 25

Wednesday &
Saturday

2x

$37.63

$111.36

$149CAD

*Every day low fares. Lower promotional fares may be available during select travel periods.   

"Our growing partnership with Swoop is creating more options for Winnipeg travellers while giving new visitors the opportunity to come explore our great city," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "These new non-stop direct routes enhance Winnipeg's network for the benefit of our community."

"We want to thank Swoop for increasing its service to the Edmonton Metro Region and helping bring those warm, sunny destinations a little closer," said Tom Ruth, President and CEO Edmonton International Airport. "Our market is always looking for new ways to explore the world."

"We're excited to offer passengers non-stop ultra-low-cost flights to Cancun, Las Vegas and Orlando from London" says Michael Seabrook, CEO at London International Airport. "These added flights are further indications of Swoop's success in London. With the combination of great flight dates and ultra-low-cost fares, we hope travellers in Southwestern Ontario make the most of these new flights this winter!"

Additional Quotes

"We are thrilled to see routes to Winnipeg and Las Vegas launch this year with Swoop," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. "We've heard from the community that they want more non-stop destinations from Kelowna and working with Swoop is just one way we are making this happen."

"Abbotsford is home to YXX, one of Canada's fastest growing airports. I'm pleased to see that this winter, YXX will see Swoop bring back a suite of international flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Las Vegas and extend their domestic service to include London, Ontario and Winnipeg through the winter season," said Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford. "YXX and Swoop provide a significant regional benefit, offering travellers safe and accessible air travel options from the hub of the Fraser Valley."

"To complement Swoop's year-round services from Hamilton International to various destinations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, we are excited to welcome back the seasonal destinations of Tampa Bay and Puerto Vallarta this winter," said Cathie Puckering, President and CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "Swoop's affordable travel options to its growing list of southbound destinations will allow Canadians to escape the cold winter months ahead and travel more often from Hamilton - Swoop's Eastern Canadian base."

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop onFacebook,Twitter andInstagram. 

About Swoop  

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com.   

SOURCE Swoop

Also from this source

Happy Birthday! Swoop marks a year in the skies...

Swoop carries its one-millionth traveller...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Swoop releases its 2019 Winter schedule, adds Los Cabos to its network

News provided by

Swoop

Jun 25, 2019, 05:00 ET