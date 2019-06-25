Swoop releases its 2019 Winter schedule, adds Los Cabos to its network
Jun 25, 2019, 05:00 ET
Airline brings more sun flying to Canadians this winter, adds three aircraft to its fleet
CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today Swoop released its 2019 winter schedule with non-stop flights available for booking from June 25, 2019 through April 25, 2020. The schedule boasts 28 winter getaway routes, including the enticing new destination of Los Cabos, Mexico.
As part of the winter schedule, Swoop announced three-times weekly service between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and twice-weekly service between Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The Los Cabos routes start November 2, 2019 and November 17, 2019, respectively.
"The 2019 winter schedule adds Las Cabos and expands service at existing domestic locations," said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. "This past year we've learned that our network is solid and now we're tweaking it using our next three planned aircraft deliveries. Our travellers have been asking for more sun-service and we have responded by adding routes from Winnipeg, Edmonton and London, Ont."
Swoop's service in Winnipeg will increase from 16 to 26 weekly flights at the height of the winter schedule, 14 of which will serve transborder and international destinations. Winnipeg will enjoy new service to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; Mesa, Arizona; and Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay, Florida.
Edmonton will add service to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Los Cabos and Cancun, Mexico.
New sun-service from London, Ontario includes Cancun, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Orlando, Florida.
Swoop has maintained its growth plan and will be accepting the delivery of three more aircraft by the end of 2019, bringing its fleet total to 10 Boeing 737-NG 800s.
Flights are now available for booking through to April 25, 2020.
Details of Swoop's winter schedule
|
Domestic
|
Service Starts
|
Service
|
Weekly
|
Air
|
Taxes,
|
Total One-
|
Abbotsford
|
June 25
|
Daily except
|
6x
|
$87.17
|
$11.83
|
$99CAD
|
Abbotsford
|
June 25
|
Monday,
|
3x
|
$115.73
|
$13.26
|
$129CAD
|
Edmonton
|
June 25
|
Daily
|
16x
|
$19.07
|
$39.93
|
$59CAD
|
Edmonton
|
June 25
|
Monday,
|
3x
|
$19.07
|
$39.93
|
$59CAD
|
Edmonton
|
June 25
|
Daily except
|
6x
|
$76.21
|
$42.79
|
$119CAD
|
Edmonton
|
June 25
|
Daily except
|
6x
|
$57.17
|
$41.83
|
$99CAD
|
Hamilton and Abbotsford
|
June 25
|
Daily except
|
6x
|
$108.59
|
$50.41
|
$159CAD
|
Hamilton and
|
June 25
|
Daily except
|
6x
|
$46.64
|
$42.36
|
$89CAD
|
Hamilton and
|
June 25
|
Tuesday,
|
4x
|
$55.49
|
$43.51
|
$99CAD
|
Transborder
|
Service Starts
|
Service Offered
|
Weekly
|
Air
|
Taxes,
|
Total One-
|
Abbotsford
|
June 25
|
Thursday &
|
2x
|
$38.44
|
$60.56
|
$99CAD
|
Kelowna and
|
June 25
|
Thursday &
|
2x
|
$18.44
|
$80.56
|
$99CAD
|
Edmonton
|
June 25
|
Daily
|
7x
|
$27.49
|
$91.51
|
$119CAD
|
Edmonton
|
June 25
|
Monday &
|
2x
|
$65.58
|
$93.41
|
$159CAD
|
Edmonton
|
June 25
|
Wednesday &
|
2x
|
$85.00
|
$94.39
|
$179.39CAD
|
Winnipeg and Las Vegas
|
November 15
|
Monday &
|
2x
|
$51.53
|
$87.47
|
$139CAD
|
Winnipeg and
|
November 15
|
Tuesday &
|
2x
|
$51.53
|
$87.47
|
$139CAD
|
Winnipeg and
|
November 16
|
Monday &
|
2x
|
$70.58
|
$88.42
|
$159CAD
|
Winnipeg and
|
November 17
|
Thursday &
|
2x
|
$51.53
|
$87.47
|
$139CAD
|
Winnipeg and
|
December 15
|
Thursday &
|
2x
|
$89.63
|
$89.37
|
$179CAD
|
London and
|
October 3
|
Thursday &
|
2x
|
$69.00
|
$70.00
|
$139CAD
|
London and
|
October 26
|
Wednesday &
|
2x
|
$69.00
|
$70.00
|
$139CAD
|
Hamilton and
|
June 25
|
Monday,
|
4x
|
$68.68
|
$90.32
|
$159CAD
|
Hamilton
|
June 25
|
Monday,
|
4x
|
$30.58
|
$88.42
|
$119CAD
|
Hamilton and
|
June 25
|
Monday,
|
3x
|
$30.58
|
$88.42
|
$119CAD
|
Hamilton and
|
June 25
|
Monday,
|
3x
|
$30.58
|
$88.41
|
$119CAD
|
International
|
Service Starts
|
Service
|
Weekly
|
Air
|
Taxes,
|
Total One-
|
Abbotsford
|
June 25
|
Wednesday
|
2x
|
$95.27
|
$63.91
|
$159.18CAD
|
Abbotsford
|
June 25
|
Monday &
|
2x
|
$135.27
|
$63.91
|
$199.18CAD
|
Edmonton
|
November 2
|
Tuesday,
|
3x
|
$83.59
|
$95.41
|
$179CAD
|
Edmonton
|
October 19
|
Monday
& Saturday
|
2x
|
$83.59
|
$95.41
|
$179CAD
|
Edmonton
|
October 24
|
Thursday &
|
2x
|
$83.59
|
$95.41
|
$179CAD
|
Edmonton
|
November 2
|
Wednesday &
|
2x
|
$83.59
|
$95.41
|
$179CAD
|
Winnipeg and
|
November 17
|
Wednesday &
|
2x
|
$108.84
|
$90.16
|
$199CAD
|
Winnipeg and
|
November 27
|
Tuesday
|
2x
|
$88.84
|
$90.16
|
$179CAD
|
London and
|
October 24
|
Thursday &
|
2x
|
$107.18
|
$71.82
|
$179CAD
|
Hamilton and
|
June 25
|
Wednesday,
|
3x
|
$87.02
|
$92.16
|
$179.18CAD
|
Hamilton and
|
June 25
|
Tuesday,
|
3x
|
$47.02
|
$92.16
|
$139.18CAD
|
Hamilton and Montego Bay
|
June 25
|
Wednesday &
|
2x
|
$37.63
|
$111.36
|
$149CAD
|
*Every day low fares. Lower promotional fares may be available during select travel periods.
"Our growing partnership with Swoop is creating more options for Winnipeg travellers while giving new visitors the opportunity to come explore our great city," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "These new non-stop direct routes enhance Winnipeg's network for the benefit of our community."
"We want to thank Swoop for increasing its service to the Edmonton Metro Region and helping bring those warm, sunny destinations a little closer," said Tom Ruth, President and CEO Edmonton International Airport. "Our market is always looking for new ways to explore the world."
"We're excited to offer passengers non-stop ultra-low-cost flights to Cancun, Las Vegas and Orlando from London" says Michael Seabrook, CEO at London International Airport. "These added flights are further indications of Swoop's success in London. With the combination of great flight dates and ultra-low-cost fares, we hope travellers in Southwestern Ontario make the most of these new flights this winter!"
Additional Quotes
"We are thrilled to see routes to Winnipeg and Las Vegas launch this year with Swoop," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. "We've heard from the community that they want more non-stop destinations from Kelowna and working with Swoop is just one way we are making this happen."
"Abbotsford is home to YXX, one of Canada's fastest growing airports. I'm pleased to see that this winter, YXX will see Swoop bring back a suite of international flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Las Vegas and extend their domestic service to include London, Ontario and Winnipeg through the winter season," said Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford. "YXX and Swoop provide a significant regional benefit, offering travellers safe and accessible air travel options from the hub of the Fraser Valley."
"To complement Swoop's year-round services from Hamilton International to various destinations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, we are excited to welcome back the seasonal destinations of Tampa Bay and Puerto Vallarta this winter," said Cathie Puckering, President and CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "Swoop's affordable travel options to its growing list of southbound destinations will allow Canadians to escape the cold winter months ahead and travel more often from Hamilton - Swoop's Eastern Canadian base."
To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Swoop
Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.
Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.
For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com.
SOURCE Swoop
