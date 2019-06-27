Swoop's non-stop Kelowna to Las Vegas service takes flight

The popular route has been extended through the winter schedule

CALGARY, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today Swoop celebrates its new non-stop route between Kelowna, BC and Las Vegas, NV. The inaugural flight wraps up the celebrations for the 2019 summer schedule. Flight WO826 departs Kelowna International Airport (YLW) at 2:35 p.m. and arrives at McCarran International Airport (LAS) at 5:08 p.m., local time. Prior to departure, travellers will be offered refreshments, swag and more at Kelowna International Airport.

Additionally, at 9:00 a.m., Bob and Big Ginger from Kelowna radio station Power 104 FM and Ara and Toby from 1031 Beach Morning Radio will be live on-location. The local stations are hosting a 'SwoopCase' party where pre-selected contestants arrive at the airport with their bags packed for the chance to board Swoop's inaugural flight to Las Vegas. The winners will enjoy accommodations provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)at Caesars Palace.

"The non-stop service to Las Vegas has generated a lot of excitement in the Okanagan Valley," said Karen McIsaac, Sr. Advisor of Communications at Swoop. "So much so, that we eagerly announced the continuation of the service throughout the winter schedule, which was released earlier this week. The twice-weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday are perfect for a quick weekend getaway."

"We are thrilled to see another destination launch this summer with Swoop," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. "We've heard from the community that they want more non-stop destinations from Kelowna and adding another U.S. destination from YLW is just one way we are making this happen."

"We are excited Swoop has announced new seasonal service from Kelowna to Las Vegas," said H. Fletch Brunelle, Vice President of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "With nearly 1.5 million visitors to Las Vegas annually, Canada represents our largest source of international visitors. Swoop's direct service will provide affordable and flexible travel options and encourage visitors to make Las Vegas their top summer getaway."

Flights are now available for booking through to April 25, 2020.

Details of Swoop's new service

Service Between Service

Offered Weekly

Frequency Air transportation charges (ATC) base fare from Taxes, fees

and charges Total One-

Way Price

From* Kelowna and Las

Vegas Thursday, Sunday 2 x weekly $18.44 $80.56 $99

*Every day low fares. Lower promotional fares may be available during select travel periods.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com

